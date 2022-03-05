Masters marvel Pat Murphy not running out of road

Did you hear the one about the Kerryman who never played a game of football in his life, as good an athlete and all as he was?

Well he’d be the same fella who would have been out on Banna beach at 61 years of age during that hurricane the weekend before last, going about preparing for his next crack at a World or European masters medal to go with the 250-plus international or national medals he’s already accumulated since he started this walking lark all those years ago.

In all that time he can’t remember training in worse conditions. Normally Banna is his little treat for the week, a break on the body from pounding the roads or tracks of his hometown of Castleisland. Not last Sunday week though.

“The wind was shocking. You had it and the rain and hailstones coming in from the sea, belting you in the face. Half the beach was soft sand and the other half was covered in stones. There wasn’t another sinner in sight. It was a nightmare. Normally I’d do that circuit in 65 minutes. That night it took me an hour and 40 minutes.”

For once though it wasn’t about the time. It was about seeing it through, even though he was wearing only a hat, a singlet and shorts like always (“I don’t like tracksuits. They get soggy when it’s wet and they cut you. I’d rather just get the full blast of the elements”).

What sustained him? What sustains him? It’s probably best explained by a chat he and Dr Ray Moran had when he was about 55. His knee was at him from all the kneeling in the day job as a plumber as much as all the miles he’d racked up on the road and he wanted to be moved up the surgeon’s lengthy waiting list.

“I told Ray I needed this done, quick. And he said, ‘Why do you need it done for at your age?! Do you still want to win? Why do you want to go and train and go hard and win?’

“And I told him, ‘Well, I love coming down Castleisland at night, finishing off training, and when there’s a group of joggers and runners coming down, I just walk through them, pushing them out of my way, 'Sorry to bother you there, lads, but I’m in a hurry.'

"And then the joggers behind me will try to sprint and I’ll go harder and thrash them and go home thinking, 'God, that’s brilliant. I’m after sending home those 20 people depressed this evening!' Well, Ray just broke out laughing. ‘Jesus, you’re one bad, mad man!’ And he did my knee for me.”

Pat Murphy has kind of always been that way: a bit eccentric and willing to separate himself from the rest of the crowd. In Castleisland, that town nestled between Tralee and Killarney, two sports have traditionally dominated: basketball, and naturally, football. Murphy played a good bit of basketball growing up and right into his thirties in the nationally-renowned local Christmas blitz. The football though, or at least playing it, never appealed to him. In school he’d get his parents to write permission to abstain from it in PE, instead preferring to run around the field as part of his training as a handy cross-country runner or else head to a nearby hall to play volleyball or hoops.

As he’d grow older, he’d come to follow the fortunes of the local Desmonds, as he still does to this day, but found the sport’s inherent limitations increasingly off-putting. Winning the All Ireland could mean the world to someone else but to him there was a whole other world to see, so many other worlds to conquer. The 1976 Olympics reinforced that view. For the first time he saw this event called race-walking and was intrigued. Within a couple of years there were races in the county and he was leading the way.

He’d see the funny looks his funny-looking walk would generate. “Can you imagine going race-walking in a football town? It was a hard f***ing thing. My barber said to me years later, ‘There were a lot of people in the town talking about you and whether to have a chat with your parents, that you’d lost it.’”

One night he was at a local sports awards function which doubled up with a Kerry team that had won a vocational schools football All Ireland. Mick Galwey was one of the recipients for his exploits in rugby but when he was called up to the stage the MC primarily focused and asked about his background in football. Galwey, knowing his audience, was glad to wax on about his time with Currow and St Kieran’s and with Micko in ’86. Then Dominic Lynch, the handball champion from Glenbeigh, was called onstage and likewise indulged the MC in his line of questioning: Yeah, I played a bit of football myself underage at a decent level. Then it was the turn of Murphy who promptly informed the guest of honour that he’d never kicked a football in his life. “That was the end of my presentation,” he smiles. “It was just shake hands and f*** off.”

Pat Murphy from Castleisland

Again though, he was unperturbed, or at least undeterred. To him, Castleisland still offered the perfect environment to pursue and excel in this event. “I live in the country. I could go out my front door and have the same access to the sport as anyone else in the world. I didn’t need a fancy outdoor or indoor track. If I wanted to be a swimmer, I’d have to try to get to a pool. With this I could just walk out my own gate.”

There were other impediments though. Back in those days athletics was run by two different and conflicting governing bodies, the more powerful BLE which had access to IAFF and Olympic international events, and the NACAI (National Athletic and Cultural Association of Ireland) which did not. Most clubs in Kerry, including Murphy’s own one, Desmond-Currans, later Castleisland Athletics Club, were affiliated with the NACAI.

Murphy could still compete in and occasionally win BLE-organised events, like the national 5k championships he’d win in 1990 and the 10k and 20k double he’d win in 1993, and would compete for his country in the world cups of 1987, 1989 and 1991, but winning a place to compete at the Olympics would prove to be far more problematic and political.

For the trials to qualify for Barcelona ’92, himself and his good friend Jimmy McDonald, a serial national champion from Wexford, were on pace all throughout their 20k circuit of Kilkenny to both make it to the Olympics.

“We’d worked away together, no cards, no cautions, everything was fine. With 800m to go I said to Jimmy, ‘Jimmy, I’ll let you belt away now. I don’t want to win this, I don’t want to get in any trouble, I just want to qualify for the Olympics.’

“By this point now the judges had all left their positions to welcome Jimmy at the finishing line near the castle. So Jimmy crosses over in a time of 1:23:22 and all the judges are delighted because the qualifying time is 1:24. But then they see me coming through six seconds later and they must have been thinking: Oh Christ, what are we going to do here?

“So half an hour later I’m about to ring home to tell them I’ve got my time when this man approaches me. ‘Sorry, Pat, but you got disqualified.’ I said ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘You got four red cards on the last lap.’ I said, ‘Four red cards on the last lap? I went 14 laps without a card and you’re telling me I got four red cards on the last lap? Who gave me the cards? There were no judges in their position.’ But he said that was just the way it was and the way it was going to stay.”

That would be just the most obvious and spectacular in a litany of such cases. Another year the qualifying time for the world indoors 5k was 19 mins and 40 seconds. Murphy won the national indoors in Nenagh in a time of 19:40:12. No allowance was made for the 10 seconds or so he’d have lost navigating the contestants he’d have had to lap: he wasn’t going to the worlds. Then another year he comfortably made it inside the time with a 19:32, only to be told by the BLE officials that they were sending a few junior athletes to the championships in place of someone like him who was pushing 30. Another time he broke the national 50k record in Budapest only to have to send solicitors letters for two years for it to be recognised as such.

Another time he’d won the national championships and qualified for a European Championships only he was never informed what the arrangements were. When he called up the main office he was told they didn’t know what he was on about. He duly consulted a solicitor, showing the newspaper clipping of the national event he won. The solicitor duly followed up by calling the office himself and was similarly dismissed.

“He said ‘What do you want to do now?’ And I said, ‘Well, what can I do now?’ And he said, ‘Well, you could sue them and go to court but the championships will be all over by then. You might get an apology but no money from a voluntary organisation and you’d have to pay my fees.’”

So that was it. He was snookered.

Did he ever feel like quitting? “For about three weeks after Barcelona.” Jimmy finished sixth in those Olympics. Murphy doesn’t know how well he himself would have fared. Maybe he’d have been disqualified. Maybe he’d have come 100th. Maybe he’d have been up there with Jimmy. All he knows is he should have been over there with Jimmy.

But it wasn’t going to stop him. They weren’t going to stop him. The next year he beat Jimmy and everyone else in both the 10k and 20k national championships. And even though he was coming to the end of his senior career when the two bodies finally merged together at the turn of the millennium to form Athletics Ireland, it turned out he was only getting going at this walking thing.

“After the two associations came together a nice man from the old BLE side said to me, ‘I never met you but I’ve often heard of you and what went on with you was shocking. Hopefully those days are gone.’ And they are. It’s all lovely-dovey now.

"I remember alright about 20 years ago the track was opening in Castleisland and I was walking to Mass with a friend when I saw four of my old enemy buddies [from the old BLE].

“But to be honest you have to forgive them. And you know what: I’m still walking and most of them are either gone or dead. But they weren’t going to stop me. Not a chance I was going to stop for them.”

In the last 20 years there hasn’t been a single year where Murphy has finished outside the top six in the world in his age category. He’s won over 60 World or European medals over that time, be it indoor, outdoor; gold, silver or bronze, or in the 3k, 5k or 10k. He’s medalled at multiple different national championships, like the week he won silver in both the Canadian 1,500m and 3,000m indoor championships and then did likewise in the same events in the US championships in Maryland. He’s medalled at an African Championships in Tunisia. He’s seen the world, conquered parts of it along the way.

But not everyone. In Ireland Murphy may well be the top dog now that Jimmy has long shuffled off the masters scene, though “there’s a fella from Tipperary, a very good runner, who has been walking now the past couple of years and think he’ll be the man”. Abroad, there’s a Francisco Reis from Portugal that has been his Zatopech but Murphy still seeks to have his moment like Mimoun.

“I’ve never won a gold indoors. And I’ve never beaten Francisco. He’s really classy. But age makes an awful difference. I didn’t get to the championships in Braga a couple of weeks ago as I felt I still wasn’t ready from a slight injury at the end of last year and I saw Francisco only finished fourth. You’d see it with other fellas over the years. ‘God, I haven’t seen Johnny in a year. He was flying it.’ And a friend might say, ‘He could be dead.’ And I’ve said, ‘Why would he be dead? He’s great.’ And they’d remind me. ‘Well he’s now 60 years of age.’ I wouldn’t realise it at all. When you’re still competing, it’s like you’re still only 15.”

That’s the paradox. He doesn’t feel his age. But he knows his age. You have to in this game. Every age category works in five-year blocks. The best chance to win is when you come straight into a group. He’s now 61, working in the under-65 category. His optimum chance to win in that grade was over the past 18 months but with Covid and then that slight injury he lost that time. By next year he’ll be 62 and there’ll be a young fella coming up from the 55-59 bracket.

It’s about raging, managing, the dying of the light, by recognising it. “You’ve to modify it. I’m getting slower every year. You have to get that into your head: you’re going to be slower every year, it’s a matter of by how much. My target every year is not to lose more than one second a lap on the track. If you can keep it to just one second, rather than two or three or four, you’ll be okay.”

Last Wednesday night on the track in Castleisland he found he went faster than the top three in Braga the previous weekend. Every night he has a goal and every night he trains, bar the few weeks he gives himself off at the end of every season. It’s not that he has no interests, though he has no family of his own; he’ll often take in a film at home or in the cinema once he’s done his training. He admires how Rob Heffernan made the quantum leap to go full-time and get in the necessary rest and recovery to go with his training regimen. Murphy wasn’t prepared to do that. Wouldn’t want to give up the day job.

“I love meeting the boys, the tradesmen, some of them with their big bellies and talking about going drinking and the football, as opposed to being with the athletes and it’s all talk about bloody diets. But I love that as well and how they go about preparing to win. They’re both a diversion from the other.”

He loves competition, even with all the anxiety and doubts that come at that starting line.

“I remember there was this race where you had this Swedish team at the start line, all in their fancy gear and they were touching their heads off the ground doing their stretches. I was thinking to myself, ‘Jesus Christ, they’re so flexible, they must be good.’ Then these four Russian fellas rocked up looking as if they were half-cut and with four different tops on. Two miles up the road the Swedes were on the side of the road puking their guts out and the Russians are lapping them.

“So you can’t allow yourself to be deceived by appearances. You’ll look at someone at the start line and you’ve to tell yourself you’re as good as them, probably knowing that you’re not but convincing yourself that you are. You might be in an event in Europe in March when it’s cold enough and you’ll see someone. ‘That fella now, he has a fine tan. But there he is with his long sleeves and I’m here just in my singlet. He’s used to training in 30 degrees heat while I’m back in Banna and the hailstones and rain belting me in the face. I’m way tougher than him. He’s going to die out here today. He’s not going to last at all. He’s going to go out fast and I’m going to catch him.’”

And he still has that mentality back home in Castleisland. “I’d be jealous as shit if a 17-year-old beat me. I’d be disgusted. Because they’d be talking later about how good they are and I’d be, ‘When I was your age I was two miles ahead of ye!”

At times out training on those roads he has his doubts about why he’s doing it, can he do it, but like on that starting line, he has trained himself to change that inner dialogue.

“In November, December, you could be out in the flogging rain and you’re getting washed off the roads. Cars are splashing puddles on you. And you can see from the curtains pulled back in a house someone inside, their legs on the table, watching the Champions League with maybe a bottle in their hand. And you’re out on the road getting drenched to the skin and saying, ‘What am I doing here? They look like they’re having a great time.’

“But then I’ll park that, finish the run and the next day I’ll be walking up to town, maybe bump into a fella from when we were in school and you’ll see that he has a massive belly almost touching the ground, as if he’s after giving up. And you say, ‘Yeah, that’s why I’m doing it.’”

And that’s the message he gives on Monday and Thursday nights at the circuit classes he runs in Castleisland. “They’d be all workers, carpenters, whatever. They might be 50. I tell them 50 is still young. 60 is still young. So I tell, ‘Come on, keep going! You’ll only be young once!’”

He looks at Sean McMullins from Mullingar. He’s 76, though looks only 60. Won two Europeans there the other week, in the 3k and 5k.

So he’s not running out of road. He’s plenty more ahead of him, being still only a young fella.