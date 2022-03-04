Australia cricket legend Shane Warne has died, aged 52 - 'The man who made spin cool' 

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne has died, aged 52, of a suspected heart attack.

Warne’s management has released a brief statement confirming he has passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to ever play the game.

He took 708 Test wickets — the most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Muttiah Muralitharan.

As tributes pour in, Indian legend Virender Sehwag called 'superstar' Warne “the man who made spin cool”.

“Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom,” he added “My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world.”

Former England captain Ebony Rainford-Brent, who worked with Warne on Sky’s cricket coverage, wrote on Twitter: “What an absolute legend of the game and loved by so many. The game has lost one of the greats. In shock. Sad day for the cricket world.”

Shane Warne before an ICC Champions Trophy, Group A match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Warne Legacy (Reuters)

* Arguably the most famous and influential cricketer since Don Bradman, Warne is largely credited for revitalising the art of leg spin bowling after an era dominated by fast bowlers.

* Was named as one of Wisden’s five best players of the 20th century.

* First player to take 700 wickets, although his record was ultimately surpassed by Muttiah Muralitharan.

* Chosen for the 1993 Ashes tour of England a year after an unpromising test debut, Warne bowled England captain Mike Gatting with his first delivery, later dubbed “the ball of the century.”

* Became the first player in over 90 years to take a hat-trick in the Ashes when he achieved the feat against England at Melbourne in 1994.

* Broke Dennis Lillee’s Australian record of 355 test wickets on tour in New Zealand in 2000 but then lost the test vice-captaincy for sending lewd text messages to an English nurse.

* Took 40 wickets in the 2005 Ashes series and finished the year with 96 to break Lillee’s long-standing world record of 85 in a calendar year.

* Bowled Monty Panesar to seal Australia’s victory in the third test against England to regain the Ashes in 2006 and three days later announced he would quit international cricket at the end of the series.

* Reached the once-unthinkable 700 wicket milestone in his penultimate test and clinched his 708th in the final test which sealed a 5-0 whitewash for Australia.

* Retired from first class cricket after a season with English county Hampshire but was lured back by the riches of the Indian Premier League in 2008, signing up as captain and coach of the Rajasthan Royals.

* Led the Royals to the first IPL title against the Chennai Super Kings.

* Announced his retirement from professional cricket via twitter (twitter.com/#!/warne888) in May 2011.

* Picked up the wicket of Rohit Sharma and led the Royals to a thumping 10-wicket victory in his final game as a professional cricketer.