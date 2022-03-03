St Flannan's claim podium sweep in senior boys at Munster Schools Cross Country Championships

There was a rare 1-2-3 finish for St Flannan’s, Ennis, at the Munster Schools Cross Country Championships in Riverstick on Thursday, with twin brothers Dylan and Dean Casey crossing the line almost in unison with Niall Murphy in the senior boys’ 6000m race.
Dylan Casey crossed the line as the official winner, though it was clear the three teammates chose not to race each other for individual gold, the school’s astonishing dominance in the team event enhanced even further by a fifth-place finish from Barry Conway.
Muireann Duffy of Loreto Clonmel was a dominant winner of the senior girls’ 3000m race, coming home in 11:08, 15 seconds clear of Niamh Cunneen of St Mary’s Nenagh, with Youghal’s Pobalscoil na Tríonóide taking team gold.
There was another win for St Flannan’s in the intermediate boys’ 5000m race, with Peter Farrell finishing 12 seconds clear of Sean Lawton of Coláiste Pobail Bantry. St Colman’s Fermoy took the team event.
Louise O’Mahony of Coláiste Mhuire Ennis took both individual and team gold in the intermediate girls’ 3000m race, nine seconds clear of Nicole Dinan of St Angela’s Cork.
Séamus O’Donoghue of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Kenmare took the junior boys’ title, with podium finishes from Finn Duignan and Simon Farrell helping St Flannan’s to more team glory. Eavann Diffy of Loreto Clonmel won the junior girls’ title, with nine seconds to spare from Olive O’Flynn of Sacred Heart Clonakilty. St Augustine’s College claimed the team title.
The minor boys’ title went to Ben O’Reilly, who led Douglas Community School to team gold, while Anna O’Sullivan of Presentation Tralee won a sprint finish for the minor girls’ title, with Coláiste Mhuire Ennis taking team gold. The All-Ireland Schools Cross Country will take place on Saturday, March 12, at Mallusk playing fields in Belfast.