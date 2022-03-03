St Flannan's claim podium sweep in senior boys at Munster Schools Cross Country Championships

There was a rare 1-2-3 finish for St Flannan’s, Ennis, at the Munster Schools Cross Country Championships in Riverstick on Thursday, with twin brothers Dylan and Dean Casey crossing the line almost in unison with Niall Murphy in the senior boys’ 6000m race.

Dylan Casey crossed the line as the official winner, though it was clear the three teammates chose not to race each other for individual gold, the school’s astonishing dominance in the team event enhanced even further by a fifth-place finish from Barry Conway.