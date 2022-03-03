UCC Glanmire within touching distance of Super League title

The Address UCC Glanmire can secure the MissQuote.ie Super League title with victory over DCU Mercy this weekend.

The Cork giants are three points clear at the top with two games remaining, but also have a superior head-to-head over second-placed Singleton SuperValu Brunell.

Coacht Mark Scannell though is preaching caution: “It’s great to be involved in the business end of the season trying to win the league, but we are under no illusions there is no more difficult assignment than DCU Mercy in their own gym. Mark (Ingle) has been doing a marvellous job over there for as long as I’m involved. They constantly grind out results and are the best defensive team in the country. Hopefully we can grind out a result, but it’s the best and worst place to go to try to close out a league, it should be another typical battle between two clubs with great tradition in this competition.”

DCU Mercy have won their last four games in a row, including a 62-53 success at Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics on Tuesday Singleton SuperValu Brunell are the only club who can overhaul UCC Glanmire, but they need maximum points from their next two games and hope that other results go in their favour too. Next up for Tim O’Halloran’s side is a home game with Killester. Elsewhere WIT Waterford Wildcats face Fr. Mathews; Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s host Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics while Trinity Meteors are at home to IT Carlow Basketball.

Meanwhile C&S Neptune player/coach Colin O’Reilly believes their game with Tradehouse Central Ballincollig will offer a good measure of his team as the InsureMyVan.ie Super League playoffs draw closer. “It was great to get our internationals Roy (Downey) and Cian (Heaphy) back, as they brought an added intensity to our sessions coming off their big win Sunday. All focus now is on the playoffs. We have three games to prepare over the next two weeks and are looking to put ourselves in the best position possible to make a run.” Kieran O’Sullivan also has two internationals returning, the Tradehouse Central Ballincollig head coach said: “It was great to have Adrian (O’Sullivan) and Keelan (Cairns) back after excursion with Ireland.” North Conference leaders DBS Éanna face a trip to Killester while Belfast Star will be looking for victory over UCD Marian to secure second spot. UCD Marian have plenty to play for also they just need one more win to secure their playoff spot in the North Conference and finish ahead of Griffith College Templeogue who host Bright DCU Saints this weekend

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are second in South Conference, they have a Kerry derby at Team 360 Financial Killorglin knowing a win will secure a home quarter-final in the league playoffs. There’s a Galway derby too, as Moycullen host NUIG Maree on Sunday with the home side hoping to snap a four-game losing streak. NUIG Maree won 70-68 when the sides last met.