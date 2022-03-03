Monaghan’s Josh Moffett is headline act at Mayo Rally

Bubbling with quality the Triton Showers backed Motorsport Ireland Rally Championship gets underway on Sunday with the Mayo Rally, the first of the eight round series.

Several top drivers have already signed up for the campaign including top seed and reigning champion Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5).

Regular contenders, returnees and debut drives dominate the top end of the capacity entry (140) that in addition will see the Junior category drivers tackle the final four stages.

Although the R5 mode comprises most of the top ten, former three-time champion Donegal’s Declan Boyle relies on his Fiesta WRC to lay the foundation for what he hopes will be a record breaking fourth title. “I know the R5 is the way forward and I think the VW Polo GTi seems to be the best. For now though I will stick with the Fiesta WRC.”

The power advantage between his car and the R5’s has closed considerably and although Boyle is likely to benefit on the fast sections of the Mayo terrain, his rivals will be able to respond on the more technical areas of the stages around Ballinrobe.

It’s been over three years since Dubliner Robert Barrable drove an R5 car (a Skoda on the Galway International in 2019) as he steps into a Melvyn Evans Motorsport VW Polo GTi R5 and will be expected to challenge.

So too, will Warrenpoint’s Peadar Hurson, a national champion all of 30 years ago in an Opel Ascona 400, who has completely re-built his Fiesta WRC for the series.

Former Northern Ireland champion Monaghan’s Stephen Wright (Ford Fiesta R5) and ex-Tarmac champion Armagh’s Darren Gass in his new Citroen C3 R5 ramp up the opposition along with Donegal’s Joe McGonigle, Tyrone’s Aidan Wray and Omagh’s Seamus Leonard, all in Fiesta R5’s.

The first driver ever to win both the National and Tarmac titles in the same season (2011) Meath’s Tim McNulty will steer his right hand drive Fiesta R5 and triple national champion Monaghan’s Niall Maguire will debut a similar car - the first time since 1997 that he will drive a car other than a Subaru; Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly is another debutant - in a VW Polo GTi R5. Based in Claremorris, the first stage starts at 8.49am.