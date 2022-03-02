An Post honours Irish sportswomen with new stamp collection

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 18:46

AN POST has unveiled a new booklet of six stamps celebrating some of Ireland’s leading sportswomen.

The stamps come at a time when the calibre of performance of Irish sportswomen is at a particularly high point, with athletes excelling at international level competition across a range of disciplines. 

The stamp booklet and First Day Cover envelope are available in all post offices and online at anpost.com/womeninsport from this Thursday in advance of International Women’s Day on March 8th.

The athletes being honoured on the Irish Women in Sport stamps are:

· Rachael Blackmore, who became the first female top jockey at Cheltenham and the first female Aintree Grand National winner.

· Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor both of whom are Olympic boxing gold medallists, and world title holder Katie Taylor.

· Ireland Women’s Hockey Team, silver medallists at the 2018 World Cup, who have again qualified for the finals in 2022.

· Ellen Keane for whom winning a gold medal in 2021 capped a memorable 14-year Paralympics journey for the swimmer.

· and Sonia O’Sullivan, Ireland’s most successful track and field female athlete, winning 16 major world, European and Olympic medals.

At the unveiling of a series of stamps celebrating Irish Women in Sport are (l to r) Hockey stars Sarah Torrens, and Lizzie Murphy
Designed by Dublin studio, Unthink, the stamps are a bold design, multi-coloured on metallic silver. Each athletes’ name appears in large font, behind a powerful sporting moment, captured by sports photo journalists from Inpho, Sportsfile and Getty Images.

An Post has previously issued stamps marking the achievements of pioneering Irish women and women in literature, while future stamps will feature more sportswomen and mark the success, contribution and resilience of women across Irish society.

