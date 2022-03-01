Paris McCarthy's 36 points propels Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí to All-Ireland Schools Basketball crown

Killorglin and Naas also celebrating on opening day of All-Ireland Schools League finals at the National Arena
KERRYGOLD: Gaelcholáiste Tralee team celebrate with the cup

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 17:58
Ronan Sweeney

A STUNNING 36-point haul from US-college bound Paris McCarthy propelled Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí to an All-Ireland U19 B Schools League final at the National Arena on Tuesday. They eventually beat St. Louis CS Kiltimagh 63-40. 

Hazel Finn delivered a standout performance for the Mayo girls, who were well in the final until a third quarter surge from the Tralee side.

STAR: Tralee captain Paris McCarthy
Finn picked up 28 points for St. Louis, but Paris McCarthy, who is bound for a scholarship at East Tennessee State, picked up the MVP for her 36-point tour de force for the winners. Another standout scorer was Rachel Ní Chríodáin for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, who notched three 3-pointers in an 11-point performance.

Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai were also involved in the U16 B Schools League final, but came out the wrong side of a nailbiter against their fellow Kerry women, IS Killorglin (41-40). The teams were evenly matched throughout the game, with the lead changing multiple times. 

Emily O’Sullivan had a standout performance for IS Killorglin, as she picked up 11 points for her side, earning MVP in the process. Her teammates Sian Corkery (8) and Seodhla O’Donovan (7) also shot well in the game. Top scorers for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí were captain Rachel Ní Chriodáin (14), Sorcha Ní Chathasaigh (13) and Sarah Ní Scannláin (7).

Seoghla O'Donovan of IS Killorglin celebrates at the final buzzer
In the U19 C Girls Schools League final, it was Pipers Hill, Naas who took the victory, beating St. Finians Swords, 47-42. MVP in the game was Pipers Hill’s Niamh Farrelly, who was also top scorer with 18 points. Her teammate Stephanie Nnabuihe was a close contender for MVP, strong in rebounds under the basket, she also scored well with 16 points. Next top scorer for Pipers Hill Naas was Kate O’Neill with 6 points. For St. Finians Swords, it was Sophie Staunton and Stacy Walsh who led the offense, picking up 17 points each, with Lara Walsh next highest at 7 points from the game.

EXCITEMENT: Piper's Hill players, from left, Alannah Kane, Mya Pardy, Stephanie Nnabuihe, Kathryn Cahill, Niamh Farrelly and Ella Doyle celebrate after the U19C final
