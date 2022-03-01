Paralympics Ireland want athletes from Russia and Belarus banned from Winter Olympics

A decision about banning Russian athletes from the 2022 Winter Paralympics will be made on Wednesday after it was confirmed the full Ukraine squad will take participate in China. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday. 
Paralympics Ireland want athletes from Russia and Belarus banned from Winter Olympics

Ukrainian servicemen sit in front of a damaged house near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine 

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 16:45
Colm O’Connor

Paralympics Ireland have called for athletes from Russia and Belarus to be excluded from the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

But Irish officials believe that the International Paralympic Committee must take a strong and immediate stance in condemning the actions of the Russian government in Ukraine.

A spokesperson said: "We recognise that participation in the Paralympic Games is a matter for the IPC and the IPC Governing Board who are meeting tomorrow, Wednesday 2nd March to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The actions of the Russian military in their attack on Ukraine with the support of their allies in Belarus, and their violation of the Olympic Truce, which is in place until March 20th, 2022, are unacceptable.

We call upon the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to strongly consider excluding athletes from Russia and Belarus from the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing and any other international Paralympic events until this situation has been resolved. The Ukrainian swim team were a popular and successful nation that competed at the World Para Swimming Allianz European Championships in Dublin in 2018. During that time, they conducted themselves with courtesy and utmost professionalism both in and out of the pool. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian National Paralympic Committee at this time. Paralympics Ireland hopes that a peaceful solution to the situation can be reached, and that sport can be a channel for peace in the future."

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons told the BCC that: Any decision we take is open to legal challenge from different sides. This is what we need to be very careful about because it could be from Russia or from other nations. We need to make a decision based on our constitution and the values we stand for."

Russian athletes will compete under the Russian Paralympic Committee flag at the Winter Paralympics following a ban imposed in 2020 for state-sponsored doping.

