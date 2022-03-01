Stars align for stellar summer of Irish cricket

A three-match ODI series between Ireland and New Zealand – the world’s top-ranked one-day side - forms part of a high-pfofile summer
Picture: INPHO/Pankaj Nangia

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 14:33
Tony Leen

IRELAND's cricketers are gearing up for the largest-ever home season of international action, with the men's senior side taking on four Full Members across a 15-match summer featuring many of the world’s best players.
The ‘season of stars’ will see Ireland play white-ball series’ against India, New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan over a two-month period, starting June 26th at Malahide. Thirteen of the matches will be played on the island while the men’s series against South Africa will be hosted at the Bristol County Ground.

The three-match ODI series between Ireland Men and New Zealand – the world’s top-ranked ODI side - will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League, being a crucial set of fixtures in Ireland’s 2023 World Cup qualification campaign. India men’s visit replicates the two-match series staged in Malahide in 2018 in front of sell-out crowds in the middle of that summer’s heatwave.

The five-match T20I series against Afghanistan is currently being finalised with dates and venues to be announced shortly.

Tickets will go on sale shortly for all venues and will be announced on Cricket Ireland’s website and social media channels.

Adding to the ‘Season of Stars’, the full fixture list for Ireland Women will shortly be announced – and will represent the largest number of women’s home internationals for the senior squad, against top opposition. This will include an exciting set of fixtures at Bready that will be sure to draw fans from across Ireland.

Said Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom: “2022 is set to be the biggest summer of international cricket ever in Ireland, we are delighted to welcome back India Men’s team for the first time since 2018, as well as the number one-ranked ODI side – the Black Caps, who were last here in 2017."

Schedule - Sun June 26: Ireland Men v India, Malahide T20I series; Tue June 28: Ireland v India, 2nd T20I, Malahide; Sun July 10:  Ireland v New Zealand, ODI, Malahide; Tue July 12: Ireland v New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Malahide; Fri July 15: Ireland v New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Malahide; Mon July 18: Ireland v New Zealand, 1st T20I, Stormont; Wed July 20: Ireland v New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Stormont; Fri July 22: Ireland v New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Stormont; Wed Aug 3: Ireland v South Africa, T20I series, Bristol; Fri Aug 5: Ireland v South Africa, 2nd T20I, Bristol

