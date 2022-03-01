Stars align for stellar summer of Irish cricket

IRELAND's cricketers are gearing up for the largest-ever home season of international action, with the men's senior side taking on four Full Members across a 15-match summer featuring many of the world’s best players.

The ‘season of stars’ will see Ireland play white-ball series’ against India, New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan over a two-month period, starting June 26th at Malahide. Thirteen of the matches will be played on the island while the men’s series against South Africa will be hosted at the Bristol County Ground.

The three-match ODI series between Ireland Men and New Zealand – the world’s top-ranked ODI side - will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League, being a crucial set of fixtures in Ireland’s 2023 World Cup qualification campaign. India men’s visit replicates the two-match series staged in Malahide in 2018 in front of sell-out crowds in the middle of that summer’s heatwave.