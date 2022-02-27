Blount, Flood and Downey keep Ireland's Euro dream alive

Overtime drama as Mark Keenan's hails 'brilliant team performance' from Ireland's basketballers
THRILLER: Ireland's Jordan Blount celebrates at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. 

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 20:10
Cliona Foley

Euro 2025: Ireland 83 Cyprus 75 

IRELAND kept their hopes of qualifying for the main 2025 European Championships draw alive with a sensational over-time victory over Cyprus in the National Arena.

They were 12-points up at half-time (38-26)and pushed their lead out to 17-points in a brilliant run of 20 unanswered points including two huge threes from Ballincollig’s big man Keelan Cairns which looked like they were home and hosed in this important pre-qualifying group.

But they let their big lead slip right back and had to battle back, largely from the free-throw line, in the final quarter just to stay alive.

They were still leading by two points with six seconds left but Zayd Mouda got inside for a lay-up to level it 64-64 and a late Sean Flood three-point effort, from the final inbound, couldn’t stop it going to five minutes of over-time.

But that’s when the home crowd really got behind them and Cyprus weren’t helped by a technical foul almost immediately on the re-start.

Sean Flood got the ensuing free-throw and then Ireland absolutely took flight with three huge threes in a row from Jordan Blount, Flood and Roy Downey to pull seven points clear.

A trademark floater by Blount and another two points from Downey kept that margin even as the visitors fought frantically and got the gap back to four points with 50 seconds left.

But, as the Arena rocked to the Irish support, Cyprus’ accuracy, even from free throws, faltered.

Taiwo Badmus and Flood chipped in with big rebounds and free throws before Downey, who was Ireland’s joint second top-scorer with 16 points in only his second game at this level, drew a foul, coolly slotted two from the line as the stadium erupted around him and also added a bonus one after the Cypriot’s got another technical.

Downey, Flood and Tadmus led the comeback but Jordan Blount and John Carroll were also central to this nail-biting victory.

Carroll top-scored on 17 points and had 11 rebounds. Blount scored 16, had five rebounds and five crucial steals and Badmus shot 14 and topped the rebounds (12) but the contributions of Downey and Cairns were particularly timely in what head coach Mark Keenan called “a brilliant team performance.” 

Ireland had beaten Cyprus last November but, after losing to Switzerland last Thursday, had to win this one to stay in the hunt for the runner-up spot in their group.

With Switzerland shocking Austria today it means that Ireland’s meeting with the Swiss, in Dublin on July 3, is do-or-die and, after these dramatics, it will surely be a sell-out.

Ireland scorers: John Carroll 17, J Blount and R Downey 16 each, T Badmus 14, S Flood 11, KCairns 6, A O’Sullivan.

Cyprus: S Illiadis 14, Z Muosa and F Tigkas 11 each.

