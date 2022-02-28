Sarah Healy bids to gain from Tokyo pain

For Sarah Healy the Tokyo Olympics are now a thing of the past, but the lessons she learned there are still proving valuable.

In Abbotstown, the 21-year-old UCD student took an astonishing 11 seconds off the Irish U23 indoor 3000m record, her winning time of 8:53.67 putting her fourth on the Irish all-time list, with fellow Olympian Michelle Finn of Leevale following her home in 9:11.46.

It was a performance of composure, class and complete confidence from Healy, who went second on the Irish all-time list indoors over 1500m earlier this month with her 4:06.94 in Birmingham. After a glittering underage career, Healy struggled in 2020 but bounced back to form last year, though she was utterly unimpressed by her performance in Tokyo – eliminated after finishing 11th in her 1500m heat in 4:09.78.

“I was pretty hard on myself but it’s a big learning,” she said yesterday. “I look back and realise how much energy I wasted before I got on the line. I felt a bit out of my depth. I learned from it, but I don’t dwell on it.” She looks back and realises she overthought the whole experience, feeling emotionally drained before she got on the track, but it was a mistake she plans not to repeat when racing athletes of the same calibre at next month's World Indoors, where she will drop back down to 1500m.

“I like the 1500 and I want to stay there, but these days to run good 1500s you need to be really strong and fit so (the 3000) is good preparation,” she said. “You have to go in and be prepared for anything, not be scared of anyone. There’s a lot of women around the same level so I think anything is possible.”