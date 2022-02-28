Molly Scott channels hurt to rewrite history books

A little frustration can be great fuel for the fire, as Molly Scott learned in Abbotstown yesterday, the 22-year-old Carlow sprinter harnessing a farcical situation to great effect and winning the national 60m title in 7.19 – the fastest ever by an Irishwoman.

It broke the national record of 7.21 set earlier this month by Rhasidat Adeleke, who had lowered the 7.23 record that Scott set days before. Heading into yesterday’s nationals, Scott was always going to be alone in the race for gold, particularly after a blazing 7.24 to win her heat. But a false start by one of her rivals in the final did not result in a recall, with Scott coming from behind to win.

A frustrated Scott was soon in conversation with officials, who explained that the race would have to be re-run an hour later. If there was lingering fatigue she certainly didn’t show it. With a bullet start, a perfect pick-up and a flying finish, she produced one of the most magnificent performances in the event’s history.

“I’m absolutely delighted with that,” said Scott. “I was really upset after that first final and I just put all that anger and aggression into that race. There was no way I wasn’t going to make the most of it.” There was another exceptional run in the men’s 60m, with Israel Olatunde showing why he might be the next big thing in Irish athletics. It took just 6.62 seconds for the 19-year-old UCD student to claim his first national indoor title, also ticking off the qualifying time (6.63) for next month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. It was just 0.01 shy of Paul Hession’s Irish record, set 15 years ago, and brought Olatunde home well clear of Joseph Ojewumi (6.72).

Phil Healy was class and power personified as she dominated the women’s 400m, the Bandon AC athlete winning her seventh national indoor title in a championship record of 51.75, her 15th overall. Fellow Olympian Sophie Becker followed her home in 52.64, a World Indoor qualifier.

“I’m really, really happy with that,” said Healy. “I made the most of lane four, we were trying different things, pushing through the bell harder than usual. It’ll all pay off (at bigger events).”

Healy will next race at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid on Wednesday before turning her attention to the World Indoors in Belgrade.

“You learn a lot from major championships, and last year I got to the European final and I’m just looking forward to taking it into World Championships this year,” she said. “The standard is increasing all the time so you just have to up your game.” Cillin Greene was a dominant winner of the men’s 400m in 46.64, with Cathal Crosbie following him home and former champion Brian Gregan returning from injury to win bronze in 47.85.

Luke McCann turned the men’s 1500m into a time trial, the UCD student running alone from the outset and clocking 3:45.14, with Louis O’Loughlin getting silver in 3:54.74. Mark English was equally dominant in the men’s 800m, using his vast range of gears to great effect to win his eighth Irish senior indoor title in 1:49.39.

Louise Shanahan utilised a vicious kick to win the women’s 800m, clocking 2:06.72 ahead of Claire Mooney. Georgie Hartigan of Dundrum South Dublin won a thrilling duel with Nadia Power in the women’s 1500m, 4:23.26 to 4:23.62.

In the field events, Ruby Millet of St Abban’s produced the standout performance, leaping a championship record of 6.42m. Conor Callinan and Matthew Callinan Keenan shared the spoils in the men’s pole vault, both clearing 4.60m. Jai Benson of Lagan Valley was best in the men’s triple jump with 14.86m, while Youghal’s Michael Healy took the men’s weight for distance with 8.21m.

Nenagh’s Ava Rochford won gold in the women’s high jump with 1.78m, while Michaela Walsh of Swinford taking the women’s shot put with 14.96m.

Tallaght’s quartet of Simon Essuman, Kieran Elliott, Eoin Doherty and Joseph Ojewumi took the men’s 4x200m in 1:29.03, while Dundrum South Dublin’s Kate Doherty, Molly Hourihan, Cara Murphy and Mollie O’Reilly took the women’s.

On Saturday, Darragh McElhinney produced the standout performance, blazing a 2:26 final kilometre to defeat junior star Nick Griggs in the men’s 3000m, clocking 8:02.84. Sarah Lavin took the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.12 while Sharlene Mawdsley claimed the women’s 200m in 24.05, with the men’s going to Robert McDonnell in 20.86.