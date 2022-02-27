Craig Breen bemoans 'stupid mistake' in Rally Sweden

A point from the Power Stage was little consolation for the M-Sport crew of Waterford’s Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle from Rally Sweden, round two of the World Rally Championship.
The Irish duo put their Ford Puma Rally1 off the road on Friday’s second stage when Breen was distracted by a wiper issue. They returned under Rally 2 with the sole purpose of securing as many points as possible (five) from the Power Stage, where a fifth fastest stage time earned them one WRC point.
Breen, who set a fastest stage time on S.S. 11, said, “Let's hope that's the end of the bad luck. I made a very stupid mistake on Friday but I've learned a lot with the car and everything is going in the right direction.”
Victory went to Finnish ace Kali Rovanpera (21) in his Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Yaris Rally1, he finished 22 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 Rally1) with Esapekka Lappi, returning to Toyota Gazoo Racing line-up after a three-year sojourn, 8.6 seconds behind in third.
Northern Ireland pair Jon Armstrong/Brian Hoye (Ford Fiesta Rally3) won the WRC3 Junior category by 2.7 seconds after an exciting battle with Finland’s Lauri Joona. Motorsport Ireland Academy member William Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan were third. Another Irish crew Eamonn Boland/Mick Morrissey (Ford Fiesta R5) netted fourth in the WRC2 Masters category.
Elsewhere, the Samsonas Fivemiletown Rally in Tyrone was won by Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson (Ford Fiesta R5). They led all through the nine stages to finish 18.9 seconds ahead of Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt (Ford Fiesta) and his Millstreet co-driver Liam Moynihan.