Craig Breen bemoans 'stupid mistake' in Rally Sweden

The Irish duo for Breen and Paul Nagle put their Ford Puma Rally1 off the road on Friday’s second stage when Breen was distracted by a wiper issue.
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle in action in the FIA World Rally Championship Sweden

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 15:23
Martin Walsh

A point from the Power Stage was little consolation for the M-Sport crew of Waterford’s Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle from Rally Sweden, round two of the World Rally Championship. 

The Irish duo put their Ford Puma Rally1 off the road on Friday’s second stage when Breen was distracted by a wiper issue. They returned under Rally 2 with the sole purpose of securing as many points as possible (five) from the Power Stage, where a fifth fastest stage time earned them one WRC point. 

Breen, who set a fastest stage time on S.S. 11, said, “Let's hope that's the end of the bad luck. I made a very stupid mistake on Friday but I've learned a lot with the car and everything is going in the right direction.” 

Victory went to Finnish ace Kali Rovanpera (21) in his Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Yaris Rally1, he finished 22 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 Rally1) with Esapekka Lappi, returning to Toyota Gazoo Racing line-up after a three-year sojourn, 8.6 seconds behind in third. 

Northern Ireland pair Jon Armstrong/Brian Hoye (Ford Fiesta Rally3) won the WRC3 Junior category by 2.7 seconds after an exciting battle with Finland’s Lauri Joona. Motorsport Ireland Academy member William Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan were third. Another Irish crew Eamonn Boland/Mick Morrissey (Ford Fiesta R5) netted fourth in the WRC2 Masters category.

Elsewhere, the Samsonas Fivemiletown Rally in Tyrone was won by Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson (Ford Fiesta R5). They led all through the nine stages to finish 18.9 seconds ahead of Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt (Ford Fiesta) and his Millstreet co-driver Liam Moynihan.

Rally Sweden (Round 2, World Rally Championship): 1. K. Rovanpera/J. Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) 2h. 10m. 44.9s; 2. T. Neuville/M. Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) +22.0s; 3. E. Lappi/J. Ferm (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) +30.6s; 4. T. Katsuta/A. Johnston (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) +2m. 19.4s; 5. G. Greensmith/J. Andersson (Ford Puma Rally1) +3m. 20.4s; 6. O. Solberg/E. Edmondson (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) +5m. 39.4s; 7. A. Mikkelsen/T. Eriksen (Skoda Fabia Evo) +7m. 11.1s; 8. O. C. Veiby/S. Skaermoen (Volkswagen Polo GTi) +7m. 34.3s; 9. J. Huttunen/M. Lukka (Ford Fiesta MkII) +8m. 14.2s; 10. E. Kaur/K. Aleksandrov (Volkswagen Polo GTi) +8m. 24.8s.

Drivers’ Standings ( After Round 2): 1. K. Rovanpera 46points; 2. T. Neuville 32pts; 3. S. Loeb 27pts; 4. G. Greensmith 20pts; 5. S. Ogier 19pts; 6. T. Katsuta 18pts; 7. C. Breen 16pts; 8. E. Lappi 15pts; 9. A. Mikkelsen 12pts; 10. O. Solberg 8pts.

Manufacturers’ Standings (After Round 2): 1. Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 83points; 2. M-Sport Ford WRT 59pts; 3. Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 47pts; 4. Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG 22pts.

Samsonas Fivemiletown Rally, Fivemiletown: 1. D. Henry/P. Robinson (Ford Fiesta) 33m. 40.7s; 2. C. McCourt/L. Moynihan (Ford Fiesta)+18.9s; 3. V. Hamill/L. Moore (Mini Cooper WRC)+36.3s; 4. C. McCourt/C. McKenna (Skoda Fabia R5)+50.1s; 5. J. Mitchell/P. McCrudden (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 03.8s; 6. M. Donnelly/S. O'Hanlon (Ford Fiesta)+1m. 25.7s; 7. G. Mimnagh/J. Barry McCarney (Ford Fiesta R5)+2m. 04.7s; 8. N. Henry/B. Mitchell (Ford Fiesta)+2m. 23.0s; 9. D. Mackarel/T. Wedlock (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX)+2m. 42.6s; 10. D. Crossen/A. Kelly (Ford Escort)+2m. 49.8s.

