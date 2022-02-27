Craig Breen bemoans 'stupid mistake' in Rally Sweden

A point from the Power Stage was little consolation for the M-Sport crew of Waterford’s Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle from Rally Sweden, round two of the World Rally Championship.

The Irish duo put their Ford Puma Rally1 off the road on Friday’s second stage when Breen was distracted by a wiper issue. They returned under Rally 2 with the sole purpose of securing as many points as possible (five) from the Power Stage, where a fifth fastest stage time earned them one WRC point.