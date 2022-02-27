Lisnagarvey return to the summit of EY Hockey League

Lisnagarvey returned to the top of the men's EY Hockey League as they won a classic against former leaders Three Rock Rovers 3-2 at Grange Road.

Daniel Nelson and Andy Edgar had them 2-0 up before Rovers caught fire through Ross Canning's rising rocket. Ollie Kidd made it 3-1 before James Walker netted but Garvey held on for the spoils and a two-point lead.

It was the sixth successive round the leadership has changed in this cracking season.

Garvey goalkeeper James Milliken admitted: “It is a significant win but we have to keep our feet on the ground. There are five games left and a lot of teams like Glenanne and Banbridge are playing well. You have to play well every week, have that as a baseline and not as a peak.”

The chasing pack all closed the gap with Glenanne - inspired by four Shane O'Donoghue goals - defeating UCD 5-2 at St Andrew's while Monkstown eased by the challenge of Corinthian 6-1 with Davy Carson and Lee Cole both getting two goals.

Banbridge, meanwhile, are in a share of fourth with Monkstown thanks to their 5-3 win over relegation-threatened Pembroke. Alan Sothern struck twice for Pembroke to make it six goals in two outings but his side could not build on an early lead with Philip Brown, Jonny McKee, Owen Magee, Josh Moffett and Louis Rowe all weighing in for the winners.

It leaves the top five covered by just four points; from those, the top two will advance straight to the EY Champions Trophy finals weekend. YMCA, meanwhile, strengthened their bid for the last of the playoff spots with a 5-2 win at Annadale. They edged in front 1-0 and 2-1 in the first half through Fionn Marriott and Andrew Meates and while Dale hit back courtesy of Callum Robson twice, the Y found lots of space in behind the Dale defence for Harry McCarthy to score twice and Marriott to get another. They move five points clear of relegation with Annadale sitting just one point above the drop zone.

Men's EYHL Division 1: Annadale 2 (C Robson 2) YMCA 5 (H McCarthy 2, F Marriott 2, A Meates); Corinthian 1 (P Caruth) Monkstown 6 (D Carson 2, L Cole 2, G Sarratt, M Gibbons); Glenanne 5 (S O’Donoghue 4, G Gibney) UCD 2 (S Byrne, H Lynch); Pembroke 3 (A Sothern 2, G Chambers) Banbridge 5 (Ph Brown, J McKee, O Magee, J Moffett, L Rowe); Three Rock Rovers 2 (R Canning) Lisnagarvey 3 (D Nelson, A Edgar, O Kidd)