Golds for Jack McMillan and Conor Ferguson in Bangor

Irish swimmers produced impressive results at Swim Ireland’s McCullagh International in Bangor
Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 20:41
Colm O’Connor

Home town hero Jack McMillan defeated Olympic champion Tom Dean in the 200m freestyle final at Swim Ireland’s McCullagh International in Bangor this evening

McMillan, a member of the host swimming club, had the fastest time coming out of this morning’s preliminaries of 1:50.44 and backed that up with a stunning performance in the evening session.

The Irish Olympian led throughout before touching home in 1:48.24 ahead of Dean (1:48.45) and James Guy (1:49.63).

McMillan, who competed at the Tokyo Games as part of Ireland’s 4x200m freestyle relay,  won the 100m freestyle on Thursday night.

And there was double celebration when Conor Ferguson took gold in the 100m backstroke final. The Larne swimmer clocked 55.63, to add to Thursday’s 50m backstroke bronze, ahead of Bath’s Jono Adam (55.80) and Swansea University’s Joseph Small. Swansea’s Medi Harris claimed gold in the women’s final in 59.24 - the only swimmer under the minute mark.

In the 200m Breaststroke finals, there were three Irish medallists. Loughborough’s James Wilby claimed the men’s gold in 2:12.66 ahead of Ireland’s Uiseann Cooke (2:15.23) and Eoin Corby (2:17.57). 

National Centre Dublin’s Niamh Coyne claimed bronze in the women’s final in 2:27.84 behind Loughborough’s Molly Renshaw (2:26.55) and Abbie Wood (2:26.84).

Trojan’s Grace Hodgins added 800m Freestyle silver to yesterday’s 1500m Freestyle gold. The 17-year-old broke 9 minutes in the event for the first time (8:57.94) behind City of Sheffield’s Ashleigh Baillie (8:51.36).

Tokyo Olympian Danielle Hill claimed her second silver medal of the meet, with a strong showing in the 50m butterfly. The Larne swimmer swam 27.07 behind City of Cardiff’s Harriet Jones in 26.71. Wycombe’s Adam Barrett won the men’s final.

Other winners on day two in Bangor included Loughborough’s Charlie Hutchison in the 400m Individual Medley in 4:22.91. Freya Anderson of Bath was the only swimmer under two minutes in the 200m freestyle, claiming gold in 1:59.66. 

The final individual event of the night saw Daniel Jervis of Swansea University double up on distance gold as he cruised to win the 1500m Freestyle Final in 14:51.92.

Ards women and Larne men were crowned national champions in today’s relay events. Ards, represented by Grace Davison, Ellie McCartney, Ellie McKibbin, and Victoria Catterson were the first Irish team to touch the wall in 3:57.36 behind visiting teams Derventio (3:53.00) and Swim Wales (3:54.81). 

Larne’s Thomas Leggett, Lorcan Gourley, Morgan Berryman and Conor Ferguson then combined in the men’s event for a time of 3:35.71 and were the first Irish team home behind Swansea University (3:25.67).

Competition continues tomorrow.

