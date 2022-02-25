Paul Stirling and Gaby Lewis claim top honours at Irish Cricket Awards

Gaby Lewis of Ireland bats during the International Friendly match against England Women's Academy in 2019. 

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 20:30
Colm O’Connor

Irish internationals Paul Stirling and Gaby Lewis were honoured as the men’s and women’s International Players of the Year at the ITW Irish Cricket Awards 2022.

It proved a double-delight night for Lewis as she also claimed the Arachas Super Series Player of the Year, while world-record breaker Amy Hunter took the Emerging Player of the Year award.

Stirling and Lewis also received ICC recognition for their performances in 2021 making various teams of the year, while Hunter has won or been shortlisted for a plethora of national sports awards.

Each winner received an engraved award designed to the iconic Irish brand, House of Waterford Crystal – an organisation that is proudly extending its generational links with cricket.

THE WINNERS 

ITW International Player of the Year – Men: Paul Stirling.

Hanley Energy International Player of the Year – Women: Gaby Lewis.

HBV Studios Inter-Provincial Player of the Year: George Dockrell.

Arachas Super Series Player of the Year: Gaby Lewis.

Clear Currency Emerging Player of the Year - Male: Matthew Humphreys 

 Clear Currency Emerging Player of the Year - Female: Amy Hunter.

Tildenet Club of the Year: Bready Cricket Club.

O’Neill’s Club Male Player of the Year: Aniruddha Chore (North Down).

O’Neiil’s Club Female Player of the Year: Laura Delany (Leinster) 

Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame: Barbara McDonald; Angus Dunlop; Dermott Monteith (posthumous).

Gibney’s Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket: Michael Sharp.

House of Waterford Crystal Volunteering Excellence Award: Bryan Milford.

Techfynder Cricket Official of the Year: Mary McElwee (scorer).

Shapoorji Pallonji Outstanding Contribution to Coaching: Ted Williamson.

Turkish Airlines Groundskeeper of the Year Award: Dean Simpson (Lisburn Cricket Club).

