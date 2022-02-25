Paul Stirling and Gaby Lewis claim top honours at Irish Cricket Awards

Irish internationals Paul Stirling and Gaby Lewis were honoured as the men’s and women’s International Players of the Year at the ITW Irish Cricket Awards 2022.
It proved a double-delight night for Lewis as she also claimed the Arachas Super Series Player of the Year, while world-record breaker Amy Hunter took the Emerging Player of the Year award.
Stirling and Lewis also received ICC recognition for their performances in 2021 making various teams of the year, while Hunter has won or been shortlisted for a plethora of national sports awards.
Each winner received an engraved award designed to the iconic Irish brand, House of Waterford Crystal – an organisation that is proudly extending its generational links with cricket.