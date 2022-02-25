Harrington and O'Rourke to contest gold medal bouts in Sofia

Kellie Harrington and Aoife O'Rourke cruised through their respective semi-finals in the Strandja tournament in Sofia this afternoon.

Olympic champion Harrington secured a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28) against Kazakhstan's Rimma Volossenko.

The Dubliner boxes Serbia's Natalia Shadrina in the final on Saturday.

O’Rourke had an equally straightforward passage to the gold medal fight when she overwhelmed her Russian opponent Anastasia Shamonov.

The Roscommon middleweight - who received 30-27 on all scorecards - will fight Panama's Atheyna Bylon in the decider tomorrow.

Both Irish fighters are guaranteed silver medals regardless of their results in Bulgaria over the weekend.