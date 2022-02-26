A young man's game

If there’s a race that could represent the resurgence in Irish middle-distance running, it’s the one that’ll take place in Abbotstown at 12:20pm today – a clash between established senior figures of the sport and a pair of bright, young stars who have already superseded them.

The men’s 3000m will be the one of the first track finals at this weekend’s National Indoor Championships, and likely the best of the lot, featuring two of the most promising distance runners Ireland has ever produced.

First there is Darragh McElhinney, the 21-year-old from Glengarriff who has taken a wrecking ball to Irish underage records in recent years, his brilliance on full display last December when winning U23 silver and leading the Irish team to gold at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin.

Then there is Nick Griggs, the 17-year-old from Tyrone whose past year has had the anything-you-can-do feel when pitched alongside McElhinney’s progression. Griggs set Irish U18 records over 3000m and 5000m last summer and Irish U20 indoor records over 1500m and 3000m this year, rewriting many of McElhinney’s marks which, for all the obvious caveats, has many touting him as the next big thing.

And now they’ll race each other for the first time, with former national champions John Travers and Eoin Everard also in the field.

McElhinney is the undoubted favourite, arriving after a 7:45.91 clocking in France a fortnight ago, which moved him to fifth on the Irish all-time list. He put in a four-week training camp in Iten, Kenya through January, his fourth visit to the town they call the home of champions.

“It’s an inspiring place, there’s nowhere else in the world really where so many people run,” says McElhinney, who was cautious not to overdo the workload while there. “We stick fairly strictly to our own schedule. It’s so easy to push the boat out too far. If you were doing six times a mile, and went five or six seconds too quick, it would have great repercussions and leave you in a hole.”

McElhinney, now in his third year at UCD, recently signed a professional deal with Adidas which will give him the necessary support to plot a path to the Paris Olympics. “It’s a three-year deal and will allow me to go full-time after I finish college,” he says.

He has closely followed the career of Griggs since the youngster emerged as a potential star last summer, coasting to gold at the European U20 Championships over 3000m.

“He’s unbelievable,” says McElhinney. “I almost feel like the old one. There’s a good wave of runners coming through, running really good times when they’re young, because that’s the norm now. Not many people would have thought we’d be the two potentially battling it out for a national title.”

Griggs clocked 7:57.38 for 3000m in Abbotstown earlier this month, becoming the first Irish U20 in history to crack eight minutes, then four days later he set an Irish U20 indoor 1500m record of 3:43.71, running the whole race on his own. Before that he was last in action at the European Cross Country in December, the old joke about not driving a Ferrari in a mucky field coming to mind as he faded to 16th in the U20 race.

“I’m a bit of a shitter when it comes to cross country,” Griggs said with a laugh during an interview with the Runner Beans Podcast last week. “As soon as I can get back on the track, the better.”

Since joining Mark Kirk’s group in Belfast in the autumn, on the advice of previous coach Barrie Holmes, Griggs has changed his training, adding more volume but less intensity, covering 55-60 miles a week along with doing one strength session in the gym. Before his approach was simple: hammer everything.

“I was a bit of a stupid kid; I wouldn’t listen and I’d assume that was the best way to gain fitness,” he said. “But now I realise that’s daft.”

His big target for the year will be the World U20 Championships in Colombia in July, while for McElhinney, today’s race will be a key staging post on the path to next month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade – his first senior championship.

Also in the 3000m line-up are Jamie Battle and Keelan Kilrehill, the 21-year-old who finished a superb sixth in the U23 race at the European Cross Country in December. Kilrehill, like McElhinney, is coached by Emmett Dunleavy, and the Sligo native has one of the most uplifting comeback stories in the sport, having fractured his neck in a bike accident in 2015 which could well have ended his career.

Beyond that race, there is a wealth of clashes to savour across the weekend, which will see over 500 athletes take to the track and field at the Sport Ireland Campus. Sarah Healy will face Nadia Power in the women’s 1500m, with Healy arriving in flying form after an Irish U23 indoor record of 4:06.94 last weekend.

Mark English should prove a class apart and coast to another national title in the men’s 800m, while the women’s 800m will see a showdown between Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner, Louise Shanahan and Iseult O’Donnell.

Andrew Coscoran will bypass the championships after a recent illness, which should leave a clear path for his rival Luke McCann – who finished just behind him at the World Indoor Tour gold meeting in New York – to take gold.

Phil Healy will be the one to watch in a loaded women’s 400m, where Karen Shinkins’ Irish record of 51.58 could well be under threat. Israel Olatunde will start favourite for the men’s 60m, where the 19-year-old Dundalk native could hit the world indoor standard of 6.63, having run 6.64 last month. Molly Scott should prove tough to beat in the women’s 60m, the Carlow sprinter setting a national record of 7.23 last month, which was since lowered to 7.21 by Rhasidat Adeleke.

The full event will be live streamed on Athletics Ireland’s YouTube channel, with action getting underway at 10am today and 11am tomorrow.