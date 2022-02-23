Alexander Zverev expelled from Mexican Open after striking umpire’s chair

The world number three faces a hefty punishment
Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the Mexican Open (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 08:24
PA Sport Staff

World number three Alexander Zverev has been booted out of a tournament in Acapulco and faces a hefty punishment after repeatedly smashing an umpire’s chair with his racket following a doubles match.

The shocking incident occurred moments after the German and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo were beaten 6-2 4-6 10-6 by Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara,

The four players shook hands at the net before Zverev turned to the umpire and aggressively hit the chair with his racket three times, almost catching the official’s leg with one swing.

As the umpire stood to climb down from his chair, 24-year-old Zverev walked back over and took another swing.

Tournament organisers swiftly confirmed that Zverev would play no further part in the Mexican Open, posting on Twitter: “Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco.”

The ATP has yet to announce any sanctions, but its website shows that Zverev’s second-round opponent in the singles, Peter Gojowczyk, has been given a walkover.

<p>Ireland head coach Mark Keenan. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Mark Keenan: 'No one in the squad can afford to rest on their laurels'

