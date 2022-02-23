Mark Keenan: 'No one in the squad can afford to rest on their laurels'

Injuries have forced Eoin Quigley and Ciaran Roe out of this week’s big brace of 2025 European Championship pre-qualifiers.

Quigley picked up an ankle knock with Garvey's Tralee at the weekend and Killester's Roe injured his hamstring at Ireland training on Tuesday. They have been replaced by Keelan Cairns (Ballincollig) and Conor Quinn (Belfast Star).

Ireland head coach Mark Keenan had already demonstrated his willingness to include home-based players by selecting Neptune’s Ray Downey and Cian Heaphy for the big games against Switzerland (in Fribourg, Thursday) and Cyprus (Tallaght, Sunday).

“We’re sending a message out to everyone that we are looking at players’ performances in the (domestic) league. It’s all about form,” Keenan stressed.

“In this case we wanted options between the point and two spot. Both Ray and Cian are here on the back of their club performances. Those two guys have played themselves into the team and I’m delighted for them. No one in the squad can afford to rest on their laurels.”

Keenan has little choice but to select players on their current club form - at home and abroad – because there is no ‘international break’ in basketball to facilitate national training.

That’s meant he hasn’t been able to get his squad together since their last game, against Austria, in late November.

“We had no training until this week. It’s very hard with six guys away (playing abroad) and the league going on here on Saturdays and Sundays. We just stay in touch with the guys, see how they’re getting on with their clubs and check on injuries and their performance levels.”

Ireland are back at the top level of Eurobasket for the first time in 12 years thanks to winning FIBA’s European Championships for Small Nations last year.

They got their return off to a great start in November by beating Cyprus 81-73 victory in Nicosia but were brought firmly back down to earth by a 70-97 loss to Austria in Dublin.

The Swiss, on paper, are ranked highest in their group – 60th in the world and 34th in Europe – and it is another testing turnaround of two games in four days.

“This is not such a tough schedule, just one flight this time instead of two. We’re straight home from Zurich on Friday, will be back here at lunchtime and back on court that evening.”

Switzerland also lost to Austria (64-80) so both of this week’s games look winnable, especially if Ireland can find their perimeter shooting groove.

“Defensively we gave Austria’s key guys a bit too much space in our defensive positioning. We were with them for a good bit and it just got away from us in a two-minute period at the end of the third. But we did a lot of positive stuff in that game so it’s just about tweaking a few things and looking at how we can disrupt and shut down key players.”

With Covid restrictions now lifted Keenan is also hoping a big crowd in the National Basketball Arena on Sunday (5pm) will help. “Hopefully we’ll have a full house and the basketball community in Ireland will get behind us. There was a good atmosphere at the last home game so hopefully we can rev it up again and a good performance on Thursday might drive even more people to come on Sunday.”

IRELAND: Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), Sean Flood (Omonia Nicosia), Adrian O’Sullivan (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Cian Heaphy (C&S Neptune), Roy Downey (C&S Neptune), Lorcan Murphy (Griffith College Templeogue), Keelan Cairns (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Taiwo Badmus (U.M.F Tindastoll Sauoarkrokur), Jordan Blount (UMF Sindri Hofn), John Carroll (Albacete), James Gormley (Baloncestro Aguimes).

*Ireland v Switzerland is being streamed live on the Basketball Ireland website tomorrow (Thurs, 6.30pm).