Kellie Harrington makes winning return to the ring

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington made a winning return to the ring when defeating Sweden's Agnes Alexiusson in Sofia this afternoon.

The Dubliner, competing for the first time since her Tokyo heroics, eased to victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-28) at the Strandja Memorial Tournament

It was a second consecutive win for Harrington over Alexiusson having edged a 4-1 split in their 2019 European Games semi-final

Olympian Michaela Walsh (W57kg) also made a winning return to action when deateating Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania with an unanimous decision.

Earlier, Waterford's Kelyn Cassidy lost to Finland’s Nikita Nystedt (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) in their men’s heavyweight division (80kg) while Mayo’s Shannon Sweeney was defeated by Italy’s Roberta Bonatti in their 48kg clash on Tuesday.

Aoife O’Rourke, Christina Desmond, Adam Hession, and JP Hale are all in aciton today.