Phil Healy: 'We know there are people cheating all the time and others are losing out on opportunities'

It was a case that showed the dark side of athletics, but also a window towards a brighter future. When Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare, one of the world’s fastest women, was handed a 10-year ban last week – five for using multiple banned substances, five for refusing to co-operate with the investigation – it sent a strong message to those caught cheating: tell the truth or face the consequences.

Okagbare’s refusal to assist the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in attempting to uncover a wider doping web led to a career-ending ban for the 33-year-old, who was found with traces of human growth hormone and recombinant erythropoietin (EPO) in her system before the Tokyo Olympics. One of those due to race Okagbare there was Phil Healy, the fastest Irishwoman in history, who saw last week’s decision for the good news story it was.

“It’s really positive they are getting caught and hopefully it’ll discourage people from cheating the sport,” says Healy. “We know there are people cheating all the time and others are losing out on opportunities. People lost out on Olympic Games because of Blessing, they lost out on World Championships. It’s terrible to see but we’re not fools (about it) going on. We just have to play our part in keeping the sport as clean as we can.”

Many high-profile busts in recent years occurred through retroactive testing years after the events in question, but one aspect of Okagbare’s case that delighted Healy was how quickly the former world 200m bronze medallist was suspended, her Olympics coming to an end after the heats of the women’s 100m due to a positive test earlier that month.

In an FBI indictment against an alleged doping supplier, Eric Lira, last month, Okagbare was not named but was, according to the AIU, clearly identifiable as ‘Athlete 1’, who sent a series of text messages to Lira asking for doses of EPO and HGH in the months before, telling him shortly after clocking a 10.63-second 100m that “whatever you did, is working so well”.

Cheats like Okagbare remain an unwanted presence in athletics but Healy believes the tide is turning.

“It is always going to happen and people are getting away with it,” she says. “But you have to focus on yourself. There’s nothing we can do about it. Luckily, in the Sport Ireland system we are tested regularly and everything is done to promote clean sport. It’s moving in the right direction.”

For Healy, the Tokyo Olympics will be remembered with a mixture of elation and disappointment. First there was the mixed 4x400m, with Healy helping the team go where no Irish team had gone before, reaching an Olympic final in which they finished eighth. But after two hard 400m legs Healy was slightly below her best in the individual events that followed, falling just one place shy of advancing from the 200m and 400m heats after clocking 23.21 and 51.98.

“Fatigue definitely played a factor and just falling short by one spot was disappointing because I knew what I was capable of if I didn’t have a run previous,” she says.

“We’ve learned a lot from it, that’s done now. I’m not going to compete in three events at another major championships.”

The relay, whether the mixed 4x400m or the women’s 4x400m, will still be in her plans but Healy will specialise on one individual event at both the World Championships in Eugene in July and at the Europeans in Munich in August – most likely the 400m.

While athletes often struggle with post-Olympic blues, Healy said the strange nature of the Tokyo Games meant that wasn’t a factor for her.

“Because we didn’t have the whole spectacle of the normal Olympics and because we were flown home early, it felt like we weren’t at the Olympics. It was head down straight away.”

She and her coach Shane McCormack have targeted 400m training this winter and Healy began 2022 in flying form, breaking 52 seconds on three occasions, most recently with a PB of 51.74 in Abbotstown. She’ll focus on the 400m at the National Indoor Championships this weekend before the World Indoor Tour gold meeting in Madrid next Wednesday, her final race before next month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

For years Healy has been a key part of the rising tide in Irish sprinting, with teenage star Rhasidat Adeleke also doing similar, the 19-year-old Dubliner setting Irish indoor records at 60m, 200m and 300m in recent weeks.

“She will hold every record in years to come, or even in weeks to come,” says Healy. “It’s great to see the sport is improving and if you look at last year, we’d two sub-52 (over 400m) and Sophie (Becker) almost was. There’s massive potential there. If everyone is in form, we should be competing with the top countries.”