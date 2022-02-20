UCC hit Limerick for 10 in Munster Division One mismatch

The result puts them three points clear of C of I who have a game in hand and the tougher run-in.
Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 16:03
Stephen Findlater

UCC heaped the pressure on Cork C of I in the fight for the women’s Munster Division One title.

The students eased by the challenge of Limerick 10-0 with Caoimhe Perdue grabbing a hat trick, a result which puts them three points clear of C of I who have a game in hand and the tougher run-in.

It likely means the Garryduff side will have to win away to third-placed Ashton to stay in contention; should they get that result, barring a final day shock on March 26th, a league play-off would look the most likely outcome after one of the closest campaigns for a number of years.

Otherwise, it was a quiet weekend of fixtures with Ashton’s long-trip to Raphoe in Donegal in the Irish Hockey Trophy called off due to various weather warnings while Catholic Institute’s efforts to play Banbridge in the Irish Senior Cup fell foul of the frost for a second time.

In Munster men’s Division One, Cork C of I moved a step closer to the title with a 4-0 win over UCC with Jason Lynch, Harry Jackson, Neil Pelow and Rob Sweetnam all weighing in.

They have an eight-point advantage over Bandon who have two games in hand. The west Cork side need to win all four of their remaining games, including a potential title-decider against C of I on April 16. Any slip-ups before then, though, could hand the title to the Garryduff club.

Elsewhere, Ashton got their first win of the season with Clyde Buttimer’s double earning them a 3-2 win over Catholic Institute. On the national stage, Lisnagarvey were the big winners in the Irish Senior Cup, eliminating EYHL leaders Three Rock Rovers 2-0.

