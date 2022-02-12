Irish records tumble on both sides of the Atlantic

Luke McCann clocked the fastest 1000m time in history by an Irishman at the American Track League in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, the 23-year-old Dubliner finishing second in 2:17.40 behind Shane Streich, who set a US record of 2:16.27.
McCann’s time was almost three seconds quicker than Marcus O’Sullivan’s Irish indoor record of 2:20.2, which stood since 1985, and also quicker than David Matthews’ outdoor record of 2:17.58, which stood since 1996. McCann, who is coached by his father Clark, has been in outstanding form of late, clocking a 3:53.87 mile in New York last weekend when finishing third behind fellow Irishman Andrew Coscoran.
“I’m absolutely buzzing at that,” McCann told ESPN. “I wasn’t even thinking about the win, it was all about the record.”
Back at home, there was another record-breaking performance at the AAI Games in Abbotstown, where rising star Nick Griggs became the first Irish teenager in history to break eight minutes for 3000m, the 17-year-old Tyrone star clocking 7:57.38 to carve seven seconds off the Irish U20 indoor record, which stood to Niall Murphy since 1989. The time was also four seconds quicker than Darragh McElhinney’s U20 outdoor record of 8:01.48.
Elsewhere in Abbotstown, Phil Healy clocked an indoor personal best in the 400m, the 27-year-old Olympian winning in 51.74, not far off Karen Shinkins’ Irish indoor record of 51.58.
In Seattle last night, Brian Fay clocked the fastest 5000m time by an Irishman in 11 years, the 23-year-old Dubliner finishing second in 13:24.00. While it’s the fastest indoor time in history by an Irishman, and takes 20 seconds off his previous best, it will not stand as a national record due to it being run on an oversized track.
In Boston last night, twins Roisin and Eilish Flanagan both turned in strong performances over 5000m, with Roisin clocking 15:36.05 – which puts her fourth on the Irish all-time list – and Eilish 15:45.69.
In Metz, France, Darragh McElhinney finished eighth against a world-class field, with a five-second PB over 3000m, the recent European U23 cross country medallist clocking 7:45.91. Israel Olatunde continued his fine form with by clocking 6.67 and 6.69 in two 60m races. At the National 50km championships in Donadea, former Dublin Marathon champion Seán Hehir took victory in 2:56:04 ahead of Gary O’Hanlon (3:00:55), while Sorcha Loughnane took the women’s title in 3:20:33 ahead of Deirdre Martin (3:40:59).