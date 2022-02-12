Irish records tumble on both sides of the Atlantic

Luke McCann clocked the fastest 1000m time in history by an Irishman at the American Track League in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, the 23-year-old Dubliner finishing second in 2:17.40 behind Shane Streich, who set a US record of 2:16.27.

McCann’s time was almost three seconds quicker than Marcus O’Sullivan’s Irish indoor record of 2:20.2, which stood since 1985, and also quicker than David Matthews’ outdoor record of 2:17.58, which stood since 1996. McCann, who is coached by his father Clark, has been in outstanding form of late, clocking a 3:53.87 mile in New York last weekend when finishing third behind fellow Irishman Andrew Coscoran.