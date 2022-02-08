Disappointment for Jack Gower in Super-G event

Ireland's Jack Gower was one of 13 competitors who failed to finish the Men’s Super-G today at the Winter Olympic Games in Yangqing.
The Super-G event combines the speed of the downhill but includes technical turns similar to the Giant Slalom. The spacing between the gates allows the speed to build, but with a total vertical drop of 645m over a distance of 2267m contributing to the speed also. Gower explained that there is a fine balance between taking risks, pushing to the limit, and staying upright in these speed events.
“In the speed events there’s always some back and forth on the mental side. You’ve got to prepare yourself to take every risk you can and put all the other thoughts of injury and everything outside your head.
"It’s always a mental challenge in these two events, the speed events, when injuries are so prevalent. It’s a constant battle on that side, but that goes with the ground.”
He continued: “It’s hard to put in words today. This is my event and the event I was performing well in and had high hopes for. I’m pretty disappointed right now, pretty deflated, and that’s the way it goes. Super-G is challenging and technical.
"That’s how it goes, especially at the Olympics you have to push and push. But I just didn’t get it right and obviously went through that panel, on the bright side I’m all good and so I can race again.”
Gower will now switch his focus to the next event on his schedule, the Alpine Combined on 10 February.
Irish Luger Elsa Desmond is back on the track, competing in Run 3 of the Women’s Singles later this morning.