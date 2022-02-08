Disappointment for Jack Gower in Super-G event

Ireland's Jack Gower was one of 13 competitors who failed to finish the Men’s Super-G today at the Winter Olympic Games in Yangqing.

The Super-G event combines the speed of the downhill but includes technical turns similar to the Giant Slalom. The spacing between the gates allows the speed to build, but with a total vertical drop of 645m over a distance of 2267m contributing to the speed also. Gower explained that there is a fine balance between taking risks, pushing to the limit, and staying upright in these speed events.