NFL team Washington announce new name two years after dropping Redskins identity

They played as the Washington Football Team for two NFL seasons and have now confirmed their rebrand as the Commanders.
NFL team Washington announce new name two years after dropping Redskins identity

Washington’s NFL team has a new name. Picture: Patrick Semansky / AP

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 18:14
Simon Peach

The Washington Football Team have been renamed as the Washington Commanders, the NFL franchise have announced.

The team was previously known as the Redskins but that was dropped in July 2020 after reviewing the team’s name.

They played as the Washington Football Team for two NFL seasons and have now confirmed their rebrand as the Commanders.

Co-owner and co-chief executive officer Dan Snyder said: “As an organisation, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital.

“As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organisation and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us.

“We continue to honour and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

The Washington Redskins name and logo was dropped in 2020 (Simon Cooper/PA)

Major League Baseball team Cleveland Indians officially became the Cleveland Guardians in November following internal discussions about their name and branding.

Last week, Premiership Rugby side Exeter announced they are to rebrand themselves in line with the ‘Celtic Iron Age Dumnonii Tribe’ after deciding to abandon the controversial Native American theme.

The new identity, including a change to their logo, will take effect from July and while the ‘Chiefs’ nickname is being retained, the club said it will be now be aligned with a “poignant and significant nod to the past”.

More in this section

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady officially retires from NFL
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Three Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty questions FINA schedule changes
Road Bowling: Tom O’Donovan holds all the aces in Ballinacurra final Road Bowling: Tom O’Donovan holds all the aces in Ballinacurra final
Washington
<p>The late Jerry Kiernan and his good friend Murt Coleman. Picture: Kieran Carlin</p>

'I just want to put something back into the sport': Jerry Kiernan fund to help aspiring athletes

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up