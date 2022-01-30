Hockey: Contrasting fortunes for Bandon and Cork C of I in Division 2

Ian Perrott was the inspiration for Bandon as he scored one and set up two in the victory after his side fell behind against Cookstown
Hockey: Contrasting fortunes for Bandon and Cork C of I in Division 2

Ian Perrott was the inspiration for Bandon as he scored one and set up two in the victory after his side fell behind against Cookstown

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 18:07
Stephen Findlater

Bandon have one foot in the play-offs of men’s EY Hockey League Division 2 as they stormed back to beat in-form Cookstown 3-1 in west Cork on Saturday.

Ian Perrott was the inspiration as he scored one and set up two in the victory after his side fell behind to a Scott McCabe in the first quarter.

Perrott equalised in Q2 and he turned creator after half-time to set David Smith to put Bandon 2-1 up. Perrott again was crucial when he picked out Karl Smyth to deflect in the third and they carried that scoreline through to the finish.

It puts them five points clear at the head of Pool 3 and they are the only side across the three groups to have a perfect record left.

Cork C of I, though, were knocked off the top of Pool 1 and down into third place after they lost 1-0 to Railway Union.

The contest was a fierce one with C of I having the edge in chances in a scoreless first half. But the tie was ultimately settled by a great piece of individual skill from David McCarthy who beat a couple of defenders before firing into the bottom left corner.

There was better news for C of I’s women who got their first win of the campaign with a 5-2 success against NUIG. The Cork side were up and running via Clara O’Sullivan’s first-quarter goal and this was augmented by another for Anna Collins, set up by Ciara Sexton.

Ailbhe Folan got one back from a corner but Julie Coyne responded in kind from a set piece for a 3-1 half-time lead.

NUIG missed a stroke to cut the gap again and C of I took advantage of the let-off when O’Sullivan got her second. Sexton made it 5-1 before Folan completed the scoring with a super goal from Folan following a solo run.

UCC’s hopes, though, took a heavy blow with a 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Corinthian which leaves them in fourth place and needing a strong backend to the campaign to earn a playoff place.

Elsewhere, Munster’s U21 men’s inter-provincial title hopes took a blow as they could not hold onto a half-time lead against Leinster at Grange Road.

Kevin O’Dea had given them a half-time lead but the blues replied in the second half with strikes from Harry Lynch and former Waterford man Isaac Johnson.

More in this section

Brady Retires Football Not so fast: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind on NFL retirement
Ireland v Pakistan - International Cricket Test match - Day Four Ireland cricket legend Kevin O'Brien joins Munster Reds
Australian Open Tennis Nick Kyrgios lands first grand slam title by winning men’s doubles in Melbourne
#Hockey
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final. Picture: AP Photo/Hamish Blair</p>

Rafael Nadal claims record 21st grand slam title after stunning comeback win

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up