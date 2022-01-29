Ireland cricket legend Kevin O'Brien joins Munster Reds

Ireland legend Kevin O'Brien will be playing his inter-provincial cricket at the Mardyke in 2022 joining the Munster Reds, it has been confirmed.

O'Brien, who scored the fastest-ever century in World Cup history in Ireland's landmark win over England in 2011, leaves the Leinster Lightning who he played for since the inter-pros were relaunched in 2013.

Last year, Cricket Ireland revamped the competition by picking four 'core' squads of 12 players each for the four teams - Munster, Leinster, Nothern Knights and North-West Warriors - to ensure all the best players in the country played in the series.

And ahead of the 2022 edition, they have confirmed the panels which see David Delany, cousin of Ireland international Gareth, also join Munster, leaving the Knights. Greg Ford, meanwhile, leaves the Reds for Leinster.

Also named in the Munster squad is South African bowler Liam McCarthy, who has ancestors from Cork and Clare, as he stakes a claim to represent Ireland.

“The 2022 Inter-Provincial Series is a competition that should be of intense interest to Irish cricket fans," said chair of national selectors Andrew White. "Building on the improvements made last year, we are starting to see the benefits of moving to the ‘best v best’ model for the Series. The quality of the cricket in last year’s Cup (50-over) and Trophy (20-over) competitions was high.

"However, more importantly, the competitiveness between the sides saw much-needed opportunities for our current and future internationals to push their games forward, and to use the matches as high-quality preparation for the international fixtures we played."

Of O'Brien's move to the Mardyke, former Ireland player White said: "Kevin is a legend of Irish cricket and has been instrumental to the success of the Lightning side since the revamped competition was launched in 2013. He has not only been valued by his provincial teammates for his on-field qualities and performances, but also off-the-field in the way he has helped in the development of a team culture and young players coming through the system. While I know the Leinster set-up is sad to lose him from their ranks, I have no doubt Kevin can have as much of an inspirational and supportive effect within his new squad, and I wish him well with this new challenge."