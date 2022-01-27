Rás Tailteann set to resume in 2022, organisers announce

The committee is reaffirming its commitment to staging An Rás Tailteann 2022, one of Ireland's most iconic sporting events.
The scenery of the Wild Atlantic Way during the 2017 event.

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 01:00
Joel Slattery

Cáirde Rás Tailteann have announced that plans are moving ahead regarding the return of An Rás Tailteann to the roads of Ireland in 2022.

The intention, according to organisers, remains to stage it in a five-day format starting on Wednesday, June 15 and using the same planned route as previously published for both 2020 and 2021.

"Over the next weeks the committee will be reassessing the individual elements of the route, accommodation, and safety measures, considering the enforced postponements during the last two years, triggered by the onset of Covid-19," a statement read.

"This is necessary to ensure that there have not been and will not be any major obstacles or planned changes along the physical route, that could influence the safe running of the event."

Ger Campbell takes over as race director, replacing Amsterdam-based Eugene Moriarty.

"Cáirde Rás Tailteann are also keen to point out that they continue to work very closely with Cycling Ireland to promote the event and thanked the national organisation for their continued commitment and assistance," the statement added.

"Cáirde Rás Tailteann would like to thank everyone for their continued messages of support."

