Jim Aughney thrilled with Dublin Marathon's clean bill of health

Echoing a feeling among many across the country, Jim Aughney sums up what it means to plan — at long last, in a confident, concrete manner — the return of the Dublin Marathon.

“Good times are back again,” he says.

The longtime race director’s statement is partly based on the backing of Irish Life — which has announced a three-year title sponsorship — but also on a feeling among organisers that their best-laid plans will no longer go awry.

That’s been the case for the past two editions, the plug pulled on the 2020 race in May that year, while the 2021 edition went south last July, the logistical nightmare of a mass-participation event proving a bridge too far given the restrictions that were in place at the time.

In the end, it would actually have been possible, but four months out there was simply no way to ensure social distancing among up to 250,000 spectators.

“When we were making the decision, the requirement was to have people socially distanced in pods,” says Aughney. “There were a massive amount of barriers required to achieve that and it’d have taken us the best part of a month to put them out and take them away.

“We’d have had to install barriers going across different driveways.

“Logistically, it wasn’t possible.

“The goalposts changed after but we wanted to make the decision early to be fair to the competitors so everybody wasn’t hanging on whether it was on or off.

“We wanted to give people time to train. It was a very difficult decision.”

All those with an entry last year had the option to carry their place forward and Aughney says the “vast majority” chose that over a refund, a sign of the race’s enduring popularity. Back in 2020, a whopping 35,000 applied for a place but the field was capped at 25,000 due to logistical reasons, and Aughney is again planning for a field of that size this year.

Nine months out, there’s little point predicting what restrictions, if any, might be required, but one thing Aughney expects to have in place is a runner’s charter whereby competitors self-declare “they’re fit and healthy to run the event and not to show up if they’re not.”

“Everybody is expecting Covid to be here for quite a while, and (the EU digital certificate) might become a requirement again when the event comes around,” he says. “But it’s very hard to predict.”

Bereft of a real-life race for the past two years — a virtual event did take place, with competitors logging 26.2 miles in their local areas — the organisation’s finances took a colossal hit along with many others.

The race generates an estimated €9m for charity and €26.5m for the city of Dublin.

As such, the backing of Irish Life is a “tremendous boost” that has allowed Aughney to make “ambitious plans” for the event’s future.

“Let’s hope we can get it back on for 2022 and beyond,” he says.

“And that we don’t have to repeat what we had in 2020 and 2021 ever again.”

Aughney has been race director for 25 years now and while the headaches and heartbreaks of the past two years might have forced many to walk away, he was adamant he’d only call time when the event was back at its brilliant best.

“It’s like the soccer players or rugby players; You want to go out on a high,” he says. “After the difficult times we’ve had, this will give us that opportunity.”