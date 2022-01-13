New clubs inspire Róisín Upton to drive current growth of hockey

Catholic Institute can potentially move into second place in the women’s EY Hockey League as they face Railway Union on Saturday at Rosbrien (2pm) in a back-match from before Christmas.

Olympian Róisín Upton sometimes has to pinch herself at the strides the progressive Limerick club has made in recent years.

“As the weeks go on, you just want to shake some of the girls,” she said, speaking in her role as a GOAL ambassador. “I hope some of them realise just how good they are and how good they can be. That’s one of the most exciting things; how keen the girls are to learn and how hungry they are for success.

“Success for us is being in the EYHL Division One, it’s finishing higher than our seventh place from a few years ago. It’s small steps and there is a great buzz."

The club was only promoted to the national division for the first time in 2019 following the returns to the club of Upton and Naomi Carroll.

That dovetailed with the development of serious talent from the Limerick and south Clare region with Laura Foley, Jenny Clein and Anna Horan on the rise while Irish Under-21 panelist Roisin Begley has been back in training after a long time out injured.

Upton was recently guest of Ennis Hockey Club, recently nominated for the EHF Small Club of the Year, among the clubs that have popped up since the 2018 World Cup silver medal.

They do not yet have a full-size pitch but have amassed a sizeable playing membership - as well as being Ireland’s pioneers of Walking Hockey. Further clubs have emerged in Castletroy, Tipperary, Nenagh and Athenry - where Carroll also visited - while clubs in Loughrea, Tuam and Ballinasloe are in the pipeline.

Upton is keen to use what influence she has to promote the sport in new areas.

“I do feel a sense of responsibility. I certainly don’t take for granted the little bit of an audience I have these last few years. Going to different counties, you can see the excitement they have from watching it on the big screen. I get a buzz from that and it’s so exciting to see the sport grow.”