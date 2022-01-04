Basketball Ireland give National Cup weekend in Cork green light

Basketball Ireland chiefs insist that their National Cup semi-finals will go ahead as planned in Cork this weekend.
Covid-19 cases caused chaos to National League schedules in recent weeks but officials say it is all systems go for the 14 games to be played in Neptune Stadium and Parochial Hall from Friday to Sunday.
The Cup semi-final weekend starts with The Address UCC Glanmire taking on Singleton Supervalu Brunell in the Paudie O’Connor Cup at Neptune Stadium at 6.15pm on Friday.
Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan, said: “We had some cancellations in our National League over the Christmas period, which we expected with the number of Covid-19 cases in society — our clubs, like all sports, were affected.
“Basketball Ireland are in constant contact with our semi-final participants and we are busy preparing for an exciting showcase of InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup basketball in Cork this weekend. We’ve already brought forward the tip-off times in line with government policy and we’ll continue to adhere with any guidelines issued by them and Sport Ireland.”
The second Paudi O’Connor Cup semi-final takes place on Saturday, when DCU Mercy face WIT Wildcats at 12.30pm.
It is followed by the Pat Duffy Cup semi-final double-header, DBS Éanna play Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and C&S Neptune are up against NUIG Maree, with the Galway club playing in their first ever senior Cup semi-final.
InsureMyVan.ie National Cup semi-finals weekend schedule
Friday, Neptune Stadium — Paudie O’Connor Cup: The Address UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, 6.15pm.
Saturday, Neptune Stadium — IWA Cup: Limerick Celtics v Killester WBC (10am); Paudie O’Connor Cup: DCU Mercy v WIT Waterford Wildcats (12.30pm); Pat Duffy Cup: DBS Éanna v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors (4pm); C&S Neptune v NUIG Maree (6pm); Parochial Hall — Women’s Division 1 National Cup: Swords Thunder v Griffith College Templeogue (9.30am); Limerick Sport Huskies v NUIG Mystics (12.20pm) President’s Cup: Drogheda Wolves v IT Carlow Basketball (3.10pm); UCC Demons v EJ Sligo All-Stars (6pm).
Sunday, Neptune Stadium — U20 Men’s National Cup: UCC Blue Demons v Ballincollig BC (10am); UCD Marian v KCYMS (12pm); IWA Cup: Rebel Wheelers v Clonaslee WBC (2pm). Parochial Hall — U20 Women’s National Cup: Singleton Supervalu Brunell v Portlaoise Panthers (11am), Waterford Wildcats v DCU Mercy (2pm).