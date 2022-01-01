Wade and Anderson into PDC world championship semi-finals

Gary Anderson's dreams of a third World Darts Championship are still alive after he booked another semi-final spot.
Wade and Anderson into PDC world championship semi-finals

Gary Anderson celebrates beating Luke Humphries (not in picture) during day fourteen of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture : Steven Paston/PA Wire 

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 17:39

Gary Anderson's dreams of a third World Darts Championship are still alive after he booked another semi-final spot.

The 2015 and 2016 champion beat Luke Humphries 5-2 to reach the last four for the seventh time at Alexandra Palace.

He averaged 96, hit eight 180s and produced four ton finishes, including a 148 checkout.

Anderson, who has struggled with a back injury for much of the year, will play with Peter Wright or Callan Rydz in the next round.

He said on Sky Sports: "I missed a lot of doubles at the start, but that's the way it goes.

"I have got no expectations whatsoever. We are here another day now, there will be some good games tonight. We are here."

James Wade is in the semi-final for the first time since 2013 after a 5-0 whitewash of Mervyn King.

The 38-year-old is an outsider after seeing his ranking plummet in recent weeks, but insists he is enjoying proving people wrong, especially pundit Wayne Mardle.

He said in his post-match press conference: "Wayne Mardle, I love proving him wrong. I don't mean this in a personal or derogatory way to Wayne Mardle, but he always tips me off, to not do this and not do that.

"I have won more than Wayne did in two weeks than he did in his entire career but he is hell-bent on being a little bit silly."

Wade will play either defending champion Gerwyn Price or 2019 runner-up Michael Smith in the last four.

More in this section

Garvey's Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star - Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague Basketball: Rise in Covid cases affects Super League weekend schedule
Ireland's Paul Stirling nominated for World Player of the Year - then tests positive for Covid Ireland's Paul Stirling nominated for World Player of the Year - then tests positive for Covid
Dunmanway’s David Guest takes dramatic victory at Nad Dunmanway’s David Guest takes dramatic victory at Nad
<p> Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Rest of basketball schedule wiped out by Covid

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up