Ireland's Paul Stirling nominated for World Player of the Year - then tests positive for Covid

Ireland's star batter Paul Stirling has tested positive for Covid-19 as the national team prepare to travel to the Caribbean for the World Cup Super League series with the West Indies.

Stirling, who on Thursday was confirmed as one of four nominees for World ODI Player of the Year, is one of three Ireland players to test positive for the virus alongside Shane Getkate and George Dockrell, who had previously tested positive for Covid and has a recovery certificate from that infection.

The Ireland squad are due to depart Florida for Jamaica on Friday and this was the final round of PCR tests the squad undertook ahead of flying ahead of the West Indies series.

Previous positive cases during the tour Harry Tector and Gareth Delany have both successfully completed their quarantine periods and will travel to Jamaica with the squad.

However, team captain Andrew Balbirnie and spinner Andy McBrine have been designated as close contacts and can't travel until Sunday - provided they keep returning negative PCR tests.

Stirling and Getakte will likely re-join the squad in Jamaica around January 9, the day after the first of three ODIs, dependent upon subsequent PCR tests showing negative results.

Ireland also face the West Indies in a one-off T20 international on January 16.

During their time in the States, the Ireland squad were in a "managed enviornment" which is different to the bio-bubbles they have been in during recent tours and the T20 World Cup, explained Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.

"A managed environment is different to a bio-bubble, and is an approach being used currently to try and find that balance between risk mitigation from the virus and impacts of sustained periods of isolation on the mental and physical health needs of players and staff," he said.

Stirling's loss is a blow to Ireland as he has been a rare bright spark in an otherwise disappointing year.

His 705 runs in ODIs meant he will finish 2021 as the highest run-scorer in that format in the world this year.

The bit hitter from Belfast is up against Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Babar Azam (Pakistan) and Janneman Malan (South Africa) for the award.