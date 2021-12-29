Appeals to Government amid fears of 5,000 Six Nations crowd limit

The Government has been accused by the stadium body which represents the GAA, IRFU, and FAI of taking a ‘disproportionate blunt instrument’ approach to limiting live events.

As fears grow that the GAA’s National League programme, and Six Nations rugby internationals will be condemned to 5,000 capacity audiences, or less — the Department of Sport and the ‘Return-to-Spectate’ working group are set to hold critical talks next week.

The working group — which managed the gradual and safe return of full crowds for last month’s rugby and soccer internationals at the Aviva Stadium — will appeal to the Department for a more “flexible” approach to hosting live events for fans.

Martin Murphy, chairman of the group and stadium director at the Aviva Stadium, said the pre-Christmas limits imposed by Government were “disappointing”.

“The biggest concern for us are the numbers in the latest regulations by Government — they’re not proportionate to the size of venues and don’t take into account all the good work that we’ve done to get back to full houses,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“Leopardstown behind closed doors — and I know that there was an operational logistics aspect to all of that — as well as the cancellation of the Munster v Leinster game at Thomond Park were disappointing.

“The regulations (to reduce capacities to 5,000 for sporting events) is a rather blunt instrument and we would appeal for greater understanding that outdoor events have been proven to be safe.”

When asked about its plans for the sector, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media said: “The Government will continue to review all public health measures in line with the evolving situation with the new variant.

“The co-operation and good management of sports events by the sports bodies in the Summer (before the emergence of the Omicron variant) was crucial to getting spectators back safely back at events.

“It is intended that at the right time and based on the public health situation the Department can work in co-operation with the sports bodies to build attendances back up.”

The situation for all large sporting events comes in a week when it was revealed that the GAA will report losses of approximately €33m for 2021.

That is a deficit directly impacted by the negative effects of lost ticketing revenue.

Murphy is at pains to hail the close working relationship that the ‘Big Three’ stadium group has had with Jack Chambers, the minister of state for sport, but said his “strong leadership” will be critical for the next phase of managing the ongoing pandemic.

He believes that the Government needs to look at the data provided by the Department of Health which has shown no tracing issues or outbreaks of Covid from any live sporting event.

Murphy also believes that if political leaders are still not satisfied at the safety of outdoor events it can issue stiffer safety protocols regulations to enforce a zero-tolerance approach to fans who don’t wear masks in stadia and who don’t have appropriate vaccination certification.

“That starts at the top — we don’t have the powers other than our ground regulations so it really needs to come from the top, and that’s the Government.”

Critical talks about the upcoming key sports and spectator events will take place in the coming days with both sides having kept in regular communications throughout the holiday period — these meetings must focus on the safety to operations so far, said Murphy.

“The situation will be reviewed early in January for the Six Nations in rugby and National Leagues in GAA, and we will be hoping for additional flexibility.

“Of course we want to run safe and secure events and we don’t want to put our fans at risk.

“But we have shown that we can do that in a safe environment and we need to build on that.”

Echoing the comments of Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna this week — who said stadium attendance has been proven to be “inherently safe” — Murphy said that the fact that no sporting event has suffered any reported transmission should be central to decision-making by government.

“We haven’t been contacted by HSE tracing and told that there has been any instances of outbreak at any event,” he confirmed.

Murphy’s Aviva Stadium will host three Six Nations matches in the New Year, with Wales, Italy and Scotland all due to play at the Lansdowne Road venue.

In addition there are three sell-out concerts planned for later this year, with the Eagles and Westlife due to play at the venue.

Earlier this week McKenna — who is the GAA’s commercial director — told the Irish Examiner that government should look to the success of the return to full houses at the Aviva, and the gradual return of supporters to Croke Park, which hosted All-Ireland finals in front of 41.5k fans.

“That’s why maybe there’s a degree of disappointment with the decisions (to limit crowds) now,” he said.

“We felt that we had established a very sensible way of bringing people in, that there was no reported transmissions at any of the FAI, IRFU, or GAA games around the country.

“I think what we were saying to (government) is that there is something inherently safe about people coming together in the outdoors — we were very strict about letting people into the building in terms of bars and restaurants and so on.”

Like McKenna, Murphy is sensitive to the current Omicron wave which seems to be more contagious than previous Covid outbreaks, but added that living with the pandemic must be normalised.