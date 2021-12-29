Dunmanway’s David Guest takes dramatic victory at Nad

Ford Focus WRC of Waterford’s Ray Breen was second
File pic of Dunmanway's David Guest in a Ford Fiesta R5 at the O’Connell Group Cork ’20’ International Rally. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 18:13
Martin Walsh

There was a dramatic finish to the Mitchelstown Motors Boggeragh Rallysprint at Nad when Dunmanway’s David Guest and his Millstreet co-driver Liam Moynihan took their Ford Fiesta R5 to a narrow victory - 2.8 seconds ahead of the Ford Focus WRC of Waterford’s Ray Breen and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes.

Long-time leaders Ballyvourney’s Gerard Lucey and his Kilnamartyra co-driver JJ Cremin had to settle for third - a further 1.4 seconds behind after they encountered difficulties through the final 5.6-kilometre stage when their Mitsubishi lost power for over a kilometre.

Guest/Moynihan also lost some five seconds with a spin at the final junction.

On the first of four timed runs, Lucey, even though he reckoned he had a slow start, extricated a 2.9-second lead over Guest, who felt he was far too cautious. Limerick’s Mike O’Connor (Jr) occupied third - 2.7 seconds further behind and just 1.2 seconds ahead of the Ford Focus WRC of Ray Breen.

The Mitsubishis of Limerick pair Alan Shinnors and PJ O’Connor followed with top two-wheel drive Frank Kelly (Escort) rounding out the top seven.

Fellow Ulsterman and rival Marty McCormack (Escort) lost substantial time with an electrical issue.

Lucey extended his lead on the second run to 7.7 seconds but was concerned about a build-up of water pressure.

Although Guest was quickest through the penultimate run, albeit by a fraction of a second, Lucey, with his Mitsubishi sorted, still led by some seven seconds even though he slid into a drain whilst keeping an eye on the dash counter to check the dials.

Then, about halfway through the final stage, his Mitsubishi lost power for a time and agonisingly his hopes of a first victory evaporated. Although Guest spun at the final corner he went on to claim the spoils.

