Dave Chisnall now out of World darts after Covid positive 

The world number 14 follows Michael Van Gerwen and Vincent Van Der Voort out of the competition prematurely.
Dave Chisnall now out of World darts after Covid positive 

Dave Chisnall in action against Mike De Decker during day seven of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire 

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 12:08

The World Darts Championship has been further hit by coronavirus after Dave Chisnall became the latest player to withdraw.

The world number 14 pulled out after testing positive, following Michael Van Gerwen and Vincent Van Der Voort out of the competition prematurely.

Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in the last-32 on Wednesday, with Humphries receiving a bye.

A statement from the PDC read: "Dave Chisnall has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Luke Humphries.

"Humphries will receive a bye to the last 16 and Wednesday afternoon's session will continue with two matches.

"Jose de Sousa will play Alan Soutar, and Nathan Aspinall then plays Callan Rydz."

More in this section

Darts - Ladbrokes.com World Darts Championships - Day Sixteen - Alexandra Palace ‘Angry’ Michael Van Gerwen queries Covid controls after shock championship exit
'Bittersweet' return to indoor hockey as Ireland well beaten by Scotland 'Bittersweet' return to indoor hockey as Ireland well beaten by Scotland
Cricket: Ireland's tour of USA abandoned due to Covid issues Cricket: Ireland's tour of USA abandoned due to Covid issues
<p>LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 28: A tribute to former Raiders head coach, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and broadcaster John Madden is displayed on a marquee and on the side of Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, after news of his death at the age of 85 on December 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Madden coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons and won the team's first championship with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI in 1977. Owner and managing general partner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch inside the stadium before the organization turned off all the exterior lights, except for the memorial message, in honor of Madden. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)</p>

Legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden dies: 'No one has made the sport more interesting, more relevant and more enjoyable to watch and listen to'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up