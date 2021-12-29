Dave Chisnall now out of World darts after Covid positive 

The World Darts Championship has been further hit by coronavirus after Dave Chisnall became the latest player to withdraw.
The world number 14 pulled out after testing positive, following Michael Van Gerwen and Vincent Van Der Voort out of the competition prematurely.
Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in the last-32 on Wednesday, with Humphries receiving a bye.
A statement from the PDC read: "Dave Chisnall has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Luke Humphries.
"Humphries will receive a bye to the last 16 and Wednesday afternoon's session will continue with two matches.
"Jose de Sousa will play Alan Soutar, and Nathan Aspinall then plays Callan Rydz."