'Bittersweet' return to indoor hockey as Ireland well beaten by Scotland

It was Ireland's first home indoor international in 34 years
'Bittersweet' return to indoor hockey as Ireland well beaten by Scotland

It was Ireland's first home indoor international in 34 years

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 19:51
Stephen Findlater

Ireland 3 Scotland 7

Scotland’s Golden boys made it a bittersweet return to indoor international action on home turf for Ireland after 34 years as the visitors landed a 7-3 win in the opening of three challenge matches at the Antrim Forum.

Cookstown’s Mark Crooks scrambled in an opener for Ireland in the second minute for a dream start but the Scots soon turned on the style.

Jamie Golden slotted a corner to level the game quickly and his older brother Cameron flicked in and Jamie got his second goal in quick succession to make it 3-1 in the fifth minute of a fast and furious encounter.

Stephen O’Keeffe was outstanding in this phase in the green goal but he could not keep out Cameron as the Golden brothers raced to reached their hat trick.

Ireland fronted up well in the second half with Rory Patterson’s smart finish cutting the gap while Ross Canning slotted a corner but two more goals from Patrick Christie and a peach of a finish from Jamie Golden meant the Scots were always out of range.

Reflecting on the result, Irish captain John Jackson said: “It’s bittersweet. To play any international hockey at this time is amazing, especially indoor which is such a special brand of the game and it is nice to showcase it in front of a home crowd.

“It was a step forward from when we played them two years ago in Santander and the new players have added something but we shot ourselves in the foot at times with some of our basics in the first two periods and gave ourselves a mountain to climb.”

The two sides meet again twice on Wednesday at 10am and 2pm.

More in this section

Road bowling: Martin Coppinger defeats Daly with powerful finish Road Bowling: Martin Coppinger claims Grange win on Stephen’s Day
NFL analysis: Omicron looms ominously over playoff races NFL analysis: Omicron looms ominously over playoff races
Australia v England - 2021/22 Ashes Series - Third Test - Day Three - Melbourne Cricket Ground Joe Root wants post-Ashes England ‘reset’ after series mauling by Australia
#Hockey
<p>Lorcan Tucker of Ireland in action during the T20I series. Picture: USA Cricket</p>

Cricket: Ireland's tour of USA abandoned due to Covid issues

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up