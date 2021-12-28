Cricket: Ireland's tour of USA abandoned due to Covid issues

While no player from either side tested positive, two members of the Ireland backroom staff contracted the virus
Lorcan Tucker of Ireland in action during the T20I series. Picture: USA Cricket

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 19:42
Joel Slattery

Ireland's One-Day International series with the USA has been cancelled due to Covid-19 related complications, cricket officials from the two nations have announced.

While no player from either side tested positive, two members of the Ireland backroom staff contracted the virus as did a number of the players' partners, meaning some of the Ireland squad were deemed close contacts.

The sides drew a T20I series 1-1 and were due to play three ODIs but the latter series will now not go ahead.

Ireland were in Florida ahead of a tour of the West Indies, with the squad flying to Jamaica on New Year's Eve.

"The decision has been a difficult one to make, but clearly the right outcome from a player and staff health and safety perspective," said Cricket Ireland’s High Performance Director Richard Holdsworth.

"While there are no positive Covid results amongst the Irish players, we have had two support staff test positive and a number of travelling partners and family members also testing positive. This has meant two players within our playing ranks being deemed 'close contacts' and have been isolating while they are further tested and monitored.

"From a broader perspective, consideration had to be given to the current series as well as the second leg of our tour. We need to be mindful of travel requirements for entering Jamaica and meeting Cricket West Indies Covid protocols," Holdsworth added.

"Over the coming days we will prioritise the health and safety of our players and staff, and work with local officials in ensuring our people are well looked after - whether preparing to travel onward to Jamaica, or having to remain in Florida a little longer in isolation."

Holdsworth also said that Ireland will "certainly return" to the States to play another series "during better times".

