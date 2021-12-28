Road Bowling: Martin Coppinger claims Grange win on Stephen’s Day

Martin Coppinger threw some exceptional shots on his way to victory over James O’Donovan in the annual Grange challenge on St Stephen’s Day.

He raised a bowl with a great second throw to the stud farm, and had that cushion for most of the contest. They both hit Holland’s wall in two more, to leave exactly a bowl between them. O’Donovan made clear sight at de Barra’s in another two to get back into a challenging position.

Coppinger deftly delivered a soft bowl from there that rolled to the middle of the school hill. O’Donovan looked to have gained valuable ground when he went close to the schoolhouse cross with his reply. Coppinger responded with a sublime loft that followed the road and reached the far end of the cross. In those two throws, we saw an extraordinary level of precision and adroitness.

O’Donovan came again with two good bowls past Hegarty’s. He then produced his shot of the day, a perfectly measured loft that skinned the bend and raced to O’Sullivan’s. He looked to be gaining traction in the next two past Hodnett’s. Coppinger quelled that with a searing bowl, tracked on the white line, that reached the hollow and put him a bowl clear again.

They battled over the bowl of odds, until O’Donovan got a super bowl from the new house all the way to the pub. Coppinger missed that with his reply, but came close enough to beat the line with his next shot to win by almost a bowl.

Kenneth Murphy, Denis Wilmot, and Tom O’Donovan will contest the Ballinacurra Festive final following their semi-final wins over the weekend. On Friday, Murphy beat John Shorten in the last shot, with Andrew O’Callaghan back in third.

On St Stephen’s Day, a sensational opening shot set Denis Wilmot on his way to victory over David Hubbard and Dan O’Halloran. After four to Foley’s he had a bowl on O’Halloran and almost a bowl on Hubbard. He had a bowl on both at the GAA, and increased his lead to the line.

On Monday, Tom O’Donovan beat Wayne Parkes by over a bowl in the third semi-final. He won the first shot well, but Parkes led after three through Brinny Cross. O’Donovan regained the lead with a huge fourth shot to well past Foley’s. He increased his odds with a good fifth. He raised a bowl at the silver gate and was just short of the line in 13.

James Cooney beat Jordan O’Sullivan by over a bowl at Lyre.

John Young finished strongly to beat Ger Connolly by a well over a bowl at Caheragh. Connolly had a big lead towards Reenroe Cross, but Young beat that by just 70m with his fifth. Connolly made a mistake with his next shot and missed Young’s tip. Young won the shots to the tunnel by 50m, and increased his odds to Shiely’s. He had almost a bowl at the novice line and had well over a bowl after two more past the river gate.

Darragh Dempsey and Brian O’Driscoll, two players transitioning from underage, had impressive wins later in the day. Dempsey scorched to Reeenroe cross in four on his way to victory over Denis O’Sullivan. O’Driscoll was equally impressive against Patrick Crowley.