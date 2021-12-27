Battling Willie O’Connor bows out of World Darts Championship

Ireland’s Willie O’Connor battled bravely but saw his bid to win the PDC World Championship ended by England’s Michael Smith.

The Limerick man bowed out 4-2 in the third-round at the Alexandra Palace.

Ireland have two remaining hopes for success, Steve Lennon, who plays Mervyn King on Tuesday, and Daryl Gurney, who plays Rob Cross on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Vincent Van Der Voort has withdrawn from the championship after becoming the second player to test positive for Covid-19 during the event, organisers announced.

Van Der Voort was due to face James Wadeyesterday, but Wade will now receive a bye into the last 16. A statement said: “Vincent Van Der Voort has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with James Wade.

“Wade will receive a bye to the last 16 and Monday evening’s session will continue with two matches.”

Following the announcement, Wade wrote on Twitter: “Wishing Vincent a speedy recovery! #WorldDartsChampionships.”

Van Der Voort’s fellow Dutchman Raymond Van Barneveld tested positive after beginning to feel unwell in the wake of his 3-1 defeat to Rob Cross on Thursday night.

A PDC spokesperson said after Van Barneveld’s positive test: “We are following approved protocols and have appropriate regulations in place around the William Hill World Darts Championship, one of which is that all players and staff must produce a negative Covid test result on their return to the event after the Christmas break.”