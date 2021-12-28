Ireland host Scots in first home indoor hockey international for over 30 years

Elsewhere, the annual St Stephen’s Day Neville Cup final in Leinster and Peard Cup final in Munster, along with the Ulster Kirk Cup semi-finals, were all postponed after a number of positive Covid cases in the various competing teams made the games unviable.
John Jackson (Bath Buccaneers), David Howard (Corinthian), Jack Haycock (Cookstown), Mark Crooks (Cookstown), Ross Canning (Three Rock Rovers), Oliver Kidd (Lisnagarvey), Callum Robson (Annadale), Neal Glassey (Mossley/Crefelder HTC), Jason Lynch (Cork C of I), Stephen O’Keeffe (GK, Railway Union), Richard Couse (Glenanne), Jeremy Duncan (Monkstown), Jakim Bernsden (GK,YMCA), Rory Patterson (Antwerp).
Emma Buckley (GK, Pembroke), Becky Maye (GK, Cork C of I), Orla Fox (Railway Union), Orla Patton (Railway Union), Sarah Patton (Railway Union), Lily Lloyd (Railway Union), Sophie Barnwell (Muckross), Amy Benson (Ards), Emilie Ryan Doyle (Old Alex), Chloe Brown (East Grinstead), Sally Campbell (Pembroke), Mikayla Power (Old Alex), Rebecca McMullen (Muckross), Laura Graham (Limburger HC).