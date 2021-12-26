England’s batting crumples once again – day one of the Boxing Day Test

England’s batting crumples once again – day one of the Boxing Day Test
England’s batting crumpled once again in Melbourne (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 08:55
Rory Dollard,  

England flopped on the first day of the St Stephen's Day Test, with their flimsy batting line-up again under the microscope after being rolled over for 185.

Captain Joe Root top-scored with 50 in another otherwise deeply uninspiring card, but was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable.

Australian openers David Warner and Marcus Harris then outstripped England’s best partnership before being parted by James Anderson, with the hosts closing on 61 for one.

The duck hunt

Root’s Australian conundrum

Root has tipped himself to score a first Test hundred on Australian soil but his dismissal here means he now has nine unconverted half-centuries Down Under. For a player of his pedigree, it is an anomaly that does not sit right but chances are running out for him to set the record straight.

Former India player and analyst Aakash Chopra feels the England captain needs help from his team-mates.

England’s numbers don’t add up

When head coach Chris Silverwood set out his blueprint for the side two years ago it was built around one key concept: big first-innings runs. Major totals have simply not materialised, in either innings, and this was the 12th time in 15 Tests this year that they have been dismissed for less than 200.

Pic of the day

Australia fans enjoy their Boxing Day entertainment at the MCG (Jason O’Brien/PA)

There were 57,100 in the MCG, almost double the amount that were allowed to come to witness the traditional festivities last year due to Covid restrictions. The home fans who attended did not regret their decision, basking in a day of domination for their side and leaving with smiles on their faces.

More in this section

Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing Bernie Ecclestone tips Lewis Hamilton to quit F1 after missing out on title
Cricket: Lorcan Tucker saves Ireland's blushes as series with USA shared Cricket: Lorcan Tucker saves Ireland's blushes as series with USA shared
Camera Classics Camera Classics
EnglandWrapPlace: UK
<p>Raymond Van Barneveld tested positive for coronavirus after his second-round defeat at the World Championship (Adam Davy/PA)</p>

PDC reassures Championship attendees after Raymond Van Barneveld contracts Covid

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up