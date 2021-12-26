England’s batting crumples once again – day one of the Boxing Day Test

England flopped on the first day of the St Stephen's Day Test, with their flimsy batting line-up again under the microscope after being rolled over for 185.

Captain Joe Root top-scored with 50 in another otherwise deeply uninspiring card, but was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable.