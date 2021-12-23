Mnásome: The major sporting milestones achieved by Irish women in 2021

GLOBAL
The first woman to win the Grand National in its 182-year history. Also the first woman to win Cheltenham’s ‘top jockey’ title with a record — six wins in four days — that only Ruby Walsh has surpassed.
The first Irish woman to play in the Solheim Cup. Her 4½ points from five for Europe was a record for a rookie and only equalled twice before. Also shot a record-equalling 61 in a Major (all genders) and was twice runner-up in LPGA events.
Rising Belfast star became the youngest cricketer in the world (male or female) to score a century in a one-day international (ODI). Her knock of 121 off 127 balls against Zimbabwe coincided with her 16th birthday.
OLYMPICS/ PARALYMPICS
The Dublin boxer won what was only the 11th gold in Ireland’s Olympic history and became only the third Irish woman (after Michelle Smith and Katie Taylor) to become an Olympic champion.
The tandem cyclists became double Paralympic champions on the road and the first Irish cyclists to win medals on road and track. Their silver medal in 3000m pursuit was only Ireland’s third Paralympic medal on the track.
Became a Paralympic swimming champion at her fourth Games, winning gold with a PB in SB8 100m breaststroke, five years after winning bronze.
Ireland’s famous four came in under the radar and, in a thrilling finish, won bronze in Tokyo to become the first Irish female rowers to win Olympic medals.
Created history by winning silver in S6 Butterfly in Tokyo as Ireland had never before had two medallists in the same Paralympic pool.
The 19-year-old became the first Irish female diver to compete in an Olympics, made the semi-finals, and was just three places off reaching the top 12 final.
INTERNATIONAL
The first Irish woman to win a medal (silver in 400m IM) at the World Short-Course swimming Championships.
The second Irish woman to win a medal (100m breaststroke bronze) at swimming’s World Short-Course Championships on top of becoming an Olympic finalist in 2021.
The Tallaght rocket won double sprint gold at the European Junior (U20) Championships in Estonia. Her winning time of 22:90 in 200m ranked her sixth fastest in the world in her age group and she also ranked 11th over 100m.
The 18-year-old Galwegian became the first Irish female gymnast to make the European All-Around final and then the World Championships All-Around final.
The Tipperary dual star in Gaelic football/camogie became the second Irish woman to win an AFLW (Aussie Rules) title with Brisbane Lions.
Beat Finland to achieve their first away victory over a higher-ranked team in a World Cup qualifier. Also racked up the record for international goals for an Irish team (any gender) when they beat Georgia 11-0 in their group.
Limerick referee was the first female TMO in the men’s rugby Six Nations, officiating in three games (England/Scotland, England /Italy, and England/France).
DOMESTIC
The Royals dethroned four-in-a-row champions Dublin to win their first senior All-Ireland football crown less than a year after winning the Intermediate title.
Trailblazing whistler became the first woman to referee a major men’s club game when she took charge of the Cavan SFC county final replay between Gowna and Ramor Utd.
OFF THE PITCH
The FAI gave parity of international match fees to the senior women’s team, a decision that was enabled by their male colleagues agreeing to take a cut.
The Government announced it will give camogie and female footballers the same level of individual grants (€1,200) that male players receive.
UCC appoints two-time World champion and three-time Olympian Sanita Puspure as head coach of all of their rowing programmes.