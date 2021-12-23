Mnásome: The major sporting milestones achieved by Irish women in 2021

GLOBAL

Rachael Blackmore

The first woman to win the Grand National in its 182-year history. Also the first woman to win Cheltenham’s ‘top jockey’ title with a record — six wins in four days — that only Ruby Walsh has surpassed.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore with the 'Ruby Walsh Trophy' after being confirmed as the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Racing Festival. Picture: Hugh Routledge/Sportsfile

Leona Maguire

The first Irish woman to play in the Solheim Cup. Her 4½ points from five for Europe was a record for a rookie and only equalled twice before. Also shot a record-equalling 61 in a Major (all genders) and was twice runner-up in LPGA events.

Leona Maguire celebrates her success with Europe and the Solheim Cup.

Amy Hunter

Rising Belfast star became the youngest cricketer in the world (male or female) to score a century in a one-day international (ODI). Her knock of 121 off 127 balls against Zimbabwe coincided with her 16th birthday.

Amy Hunter

OLYMPICS/ PARALYMPICS

Kellie Harrington

The Dublin boxer won what was only the 11th gold in Ireland’s Olympic history and became only the third Irish woman (after Michelle Smith and Katie Taylor) to become an Olympic champion.

Kellie Harrington of Ireland reacts after defeating Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal

The tandem cyclists became double Paralympic champions on the road and the first Irish cyclists to win medals on road and track. Their silver medal in 3000m pursuit was only Ireland’s third Paralympic medal on the track.

Pictured receiving the RTE Sport Team of the Year award are Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Ellen Keane

Became a Paralympic swimming champion at her fourth Games, winning gold with a PB in SB8 100m breaststroke, five years after winning bronze.

Ireland's Ellen Keane celebrates winning a gold medal in Tokyo. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty

Ireland’s famous four came in under the radar and, in a thrilling finish, won bronze in Tokyo to become the first Irish female rowers to win Olympic medals.

Irish Rowers, (left to right) Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh who won a bronze medal at the Olympics in Tokyo. Picture: Damien Eagers

Nicole Turner

Created history by winning silver in S6 Butterfly in Tokyo as Ireland had never before had two medallists in the same Paralympic pool.

Ireland's Nicole Turner celebrates winning a silver medal in Tokyo. Picture: INPHO/Delly Carr

Tanya Watson

The 19-year-old became the first Irish female diver to compete in an Olympics, made the semi-finals, and was just three places off reaching the top 12 final.

Tanya Watson of Ireland in action during the women's 10 metre platform at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

INTERNATIONAL

Ellen Walsh

The first Irish woman to win a medal (silver in 400m IM) at the World Short-Course swimming Championships.

Mona McSharry

The second Irish woman to win a medal (100m breaststroke bronze) at swimming’s World Short-Course Championships on top of becoming an Olympic finalist in 2021.

Ireland's Mona McSharry. Picture: INPHO/Andrea Staccioli

Rhasidat Adeleke

The Tallaght rocket won double sprint gold at the European Junior (U20) Championships in Estonia. Her winning time of 22:90 in 200m ranked her sixth fastest in the world in her age group and she also ranked 11th over 100m.

Tallaght AC's Rhasidat Adeleke during the national championships. Picture: Bryan Keane / Inpho

Emma Slevin

The 18-year-old Galwegian became the first Irish female gymnast to make the European All-Around final and then the World Championships All-Around final.

Ireland's Emma Slevin. Picture: INPHO/Claudio Thoma

Orla O’Dwyer

The Tipperary dual star in Gaelic football/camogie became the second Irish woman to win an AFLW (Aussie Rules) title with Brisbane Lions.

Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions poses for a photo after the victory during the 2021 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: Michael Willson

Ireland senior soccer team

Beat Finland to achieve their first away victory over a higher-ranked team in a World Cup qualifier. Also racked up the record for international goals for an Irish team (any gender) when they beat Georgia 11-0 in their group.

Republic of Ireland players celebrate with goalscorer Saoirse Noonan during the win over Georgia. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Joy Neville

Limerick referee was the first female TMO in the men’s rugby Six Nations, officiating in three games (England/Scotland, England /Italy, and England/France).

Assistant referee Joy Neville during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final between Leinster and Saracens in 2020. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

DOMESTIC

Meath senior footballers

The Royals dethroned four-in-a-row champions Dublin to win their first senior All-Ireland football crown less than a year after winning the Intermediate title.

Meath players celebrate after winning the All-Ireland ladies football championship. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Maggie Farrelly

Trailblazing whistler became the first woman to referee a major men’s club game when she took charge of the Cavan SFC county final replay between Gowna and Ramor Utd.

Referee Maggie Farrelly

OFF THE PITCH

The FAI gave parity of international match fees to the senior women’s team, a decision that was enabled by their male colleagues agreeing to take a cut.



The Government announced it will give camogie and female footballers the same level of individual grants (€1,200) that male players receive.



UCC appoints two-time World champion and three-time Olympian Sanita Puspure as head coach of all of their rowing programmes.