Organisers await news of Novak Djokovic’s participation at Australian Open

All players competing at Melbourne Park are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.
Organisers await news of Novak Djokovic’s participation at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not revealed whether he will play in the Australian Open or not (Adam Davy/PA)

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 13:45
Eleanor Crooks

Australian Open organisers still do not know whether defending champion Novak Djokovic will play in next month’s tournament.

The world number one, who has lifted the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 having previously expressed vaccine hesitancy.

All players competing at Melbourne Park are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.

There has been some anger in Australia at the idea Djokovic could secure an exemption in order to play.

Speaking to media in Melbourne, tournament director Craig Tiley said: “Everyone who is coming in is vaccinated and there will be a small percentage – a very small percentage – that will have a medical exemption.

“So, if any player, fan (or) workforce is on site here, you’re either vaccinated or you have a medical exemption that’s approved and you’re on the Australian Immunisation Register. That provides us with safety and an extra level of comfort on site.

If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he’ll either be vaccinated or he’ll have a medical exemption.

“If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he’ll either be vaccinated or he’ll have a medical exemption. (It’s) his choice on his medical condition, it’s his choice to keep (it) personal and private like all of us would do with any condition we may or may not have.

“We are not going to force him or ask him to disclose that.”

Tiley expressed confidence that Rafael Nadal, who is currently isolating with coronavirus as he contemplates his return to the tour following a foot problem, will be in Melbourne.

He is also expecting full crowds to be permitted at Melbourne Park but all the players will again stay in one hotel to try to reduce the risk of them catching or spreading coronavirus in the community.

With rates of the Omicron variant surging around the world, there are major concerns that the opening grand slam of the new season, which begins on January 17, could be badly affected.

Nadal, his coach Carlos Moya and fellow players Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur all announced positive tests for Covid-19 after playing an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.

Emma Raducanu had already been ruled out of the tournament and forced to isolate in Abu Dhabi after testing positive ahead of her match.

More in this section

Mona McSharry 21/12/2021 Mona McSharry sets eighth Irish record of World Swimming Championships
Who were the road bowling stars of 2021? Who were the road bowling stars of 2021?
Raiders Browns Football Las Vegas Raiders claim last-gasp win over Covid-hit Cleveland Browns
#Tennis
<p>Nicholas Latifi’s crash ultimately caused the controversial finish to the 2021 season (David Davies/PA)</p>

Nicholas Latifi received death threats after F1’s controversial season finale

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up