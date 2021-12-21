Mona McSharry sets eighth Irish record of World Swimming Championships

Ireland's Mona McSharry. Picture: INPHO/Andrea Staccioli

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 21:13

Mona McSharry signed off Ireland’s FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi with the Irish team’s 18th national senior record of the meet.

Before this week Mona McSharry’s lifetime best in the 200m breaststroke in short course format was 2:25.08, with teammate Niamh Coyne holding the Irish record at 2:22.70.

McSharry broke that, posting 2:21.59, and again in the final setting a new standard at 2:20.19 as she finished seventh. Across her four events at these Championships she reached three finals and set eight Irish senior record times. Ellen Walshe clocked five over the meet.

McSharry said: “It was so much fun to just finish the meet with yet another final and to be able to say I swam in every finals session this week.”

In his first ever international 1500m final, Daniel Wiffen produced a time of 14:36.78, just four seconds over his Irish senior record set on Monday, to finish eighth. The winner, Florian Wellbrock, set a new world record of 14:06.88. Wiffen said: “It’s my first final ever to swim a double 1500 and to go PB +4 from just what I went yesterday. I’m pretty happy with that.”

In the men’s 100m Freestyle final, Jack McMillan finished 7th in 46.97.

