Outdoor sports training and matches can go on past 8pm curfew

After the Government’s announcement that sporting events were among the activities that could not take place after 8pm, there was some ambiguity as to what events fell into that category
Sport Ireland has clarified that the 8pm restriction does not apply to outdoor sporting events or outdoor training, meaning midweek pre-season provincial games like the McGrath Cup and FBD Connacht League can go ahead, and training can continue uninterrupted. Picture: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 07:00
Kieran Shannon

Inter-county GAA and all other forms of outdoor sports training and matches can go past 8pm, Sport Ireland has informed various national governing bodies that were seeking further clarity regarding the restrictions the Government have put in place through to January 30.

However, Sport Ireland has clarified that the 8pm restriction does not apply to outdoor sporting events or outdoor training, meaning midweek pre-season provincial games like the McGrath Cup and FBD Connacht League can go ahead, and training can continue uninterrupted.

Indoor sports can also continue to train after 8pm in accordance with previous guidelines. However, indoor sporting competitive contests cannot take place or go beyond 8pm, according to the new restrictions.

In other words, while it is common for national and local league basketball games to tip off at around 7pm or 7.30pm, such fixtures, like the upcoming National Cup semi-finals and finals, will now have to be completed by 8pm.

Likewise there will be a capacity of 1,000 people allowed to attend the upcoming National Cup semi-finals in Neptune Stadium (January 7-9) and National Cup finals in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght (January 22-23). All indoor sporting events are to be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 attendees, whichever is lower.

Outdoor matches are limited to 5,000 attendees or 50% of venue capacity, whichever is lower, meaning fixtures like Munster’s home game against Leinster on St Stephen’s Day will see Thomond Park less than 20% full.

Such a restriction will still be in place for the opening weekend of the National Football League (January 28-29), but is due to expire or at least be reviewed a week before the commencement of the Six Nations rugby championship when Ireland host Wales in the Aviva Stadium.

