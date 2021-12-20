Australia wallop England by 275 runs in second Ashes Test to take 2-0 series lead

Australia have won the second Ashes Test in Adelaide by 275 runs and lead the series 2-0.

Australia were made to work hard before claiming England’s six remaining wickets on the fifth day at Adelaide Oval to secure a comprehensive 275-run win.

English hopes of salvaging something from the day-night Test were assumed to rest on the shoulders of Ben Stokes, who resumed at the crease alongside Ollie Pope on the final day of play with a clear remit to block as long as possible.

But the odds that England could bat the entire day and salvage an unlikely draw lengthened with Stokes’s dismissal 14 overs into afternoon. By that time, Pope had already departed.

Giving his reaction, former England captain Alastair Cook told BT Sport: "Ultimately England are ruing the fact they've made too many mistakes in these two games.

"The fielding isn't as good as the Australians'. The decision-making, I'd say - off the field - hasn't been good enough. And you can't afford, on a tour like this, to make mistakes."

Former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior said: "Your immediate reaction is disappointment, because England have just lost a Test match, a very important Test match.

"This is the one they were targeting to win. This was their chance to get on the board and it's not to be."

Assessing what positives the team could take, Prior added: "Buttler, his resilience today. It's been such a tough game for him as an individual. He wasn't batting for his place or himself, he was trying to do a job for the team. He'll take a huge amount from that."

England's Ollie Robinson plays a shot during day five of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Ollie Pope was dismissed by the 13th ball of the final day as England's ambitious attempts to salvage a draw in the second Ashes Test suffered a dismal start.

The tourists had lost captain Joe Root to the final delivery of the previous evening to leave them 82 for four, with a huge task in front of Ben Stokes and Pope.

But the number six was unable to find his feet, clipping one boundary off his pads before being picked off by Mitchell Starc. Playing unnecessarily at one that slanted across his body he prodded at it, sent an edge spraying to second slip and wandered off after Steve Smith held on.

Jos Buttler almost followed him for a second duck of the match when he nicked Starc, but this time Australia's typically excellent catching let them down as wicketkeeper Alex Carey and David Warner both failed to go for the chance.

England's prospects of an extended rearguard lay heavily on Stokes' shoulders and he adopted an ultra-defensive approach, blocking almost everything.

That allowed Lyon to wheel away, repeatedly asking the same questions in the hope a mistake would creep in. It duly did just before the first drinks break as Stokes retreated deep into his crease and saw one sneak past his bat and into the pad.

The appeal was turned away on the field but Australia had a suspicion they might be in business and sent it upstairs. Three reds came up on ball-tracking and Stokes was on his way for 12 runs, having occupied the crease for almost two hours.

At 105 for six, all-rounder Chris Woakes represented their best realistic hopes of delaying the inevitable.

Australia paired up part-time spinners Labuschagne and Smith in the run-up to the new ball, with Woakes taking advantage of a couple of full tosses to top up his score.

The fifty-run partnership ticked by from 148 balls, with the latter number the more important one as England's seventh-wicket pair began to become a genuine nuisance.

England were doing a solid job of making it look as though they might get out of jail, but Richardson finally ended the resistance.

At 166 for seven, Ollie Robinson's emergence signalled the start of the tail. England were just a few minutes away from the tea break when Lyon picked off Robinson, who hung around for 39 balls and eight runs before fending to slip.

The series moves to Melbourne for the St Stephen's Day third test when Australia will be able to win the Ashes with a third straight victory, or at least retain the urn if they can avoid defeat.

Second Test, Adelaide: Australia 473-9 dec (M Labuschagne 103, D A Warner 95, S P D Smith 93, A T Carey 51) & 230-9 dec (T M Head 51, M Labuschagne 51) v England 236 (D J Malan 80, J E Root 62, M A Starc 4-37) & 192 (J A Richardson 5-42). Australia beat England by 275 runs.

Additional: Guardian



