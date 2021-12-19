Super Ballincollig march undefeated into holiday break

THE question might appear churlish and unfair to Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, but it's worth posing all the same. Are Superleague standards on the wane, are Ballincollig profiting as a result or has the all-conquering Cork side, just promoted from the second tier, got a lock already on basketball's team of the year?

Kieran O'Sullivan's group registered an eighth straight win in their maiden Super League season on Saturday, downing Belfast Star 82-68. Andre Nation once again top scored with 21, Milorad Sedlarevic on 20, while Ireland international Adrian O'Sullivan picked up 13.

Despite their perfect record, though O’Sullivan wants more: “We are delighted to be unbeaten against a solid (Belfast) Star team. The lads have been working hard, improving, and we know we can improve on certain aspects, it is all about getting better. The lads can break now knowing we have achieved a lot, but the real tests lie ahead.”

Griffith College Templeogue snapped a five-game losing streak, thanks to a 71-59 win over Team 360 Financial Killorglin. International Lorcan Murphy led the charge with a 27-point haul, backed up by 11 points each from Jason Killeen and Puff Summers. Allan Thomas (20), Simon Fransis (15) and Xabier Arriaga Alonso (7) were top scorers for Team 360 Financial Killorglin.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors came from behind to beat UCD Marian 77-63 at the Tralee Sports Complex. The game swung towards the home side in third and John Dowling’s team led 56-49 going into the final quarter, eventually winning by 14 points. Aaron Calixte shot 18 points, backed up by Ronalds Elsknis 13, Daniel Jokubaitis 13 and Eoin Quigley 12.

"UCD Marian are always a tough team to beat," reflected Tralee coach John Dowling. "Defensively we really picked it up this week in practice and it showed. Everyone is chasing Ballincollig now, and we will enjoy our break, but we are looking forward to January 3rd in Cork."

Bright DCU Saints led 41-40 at half-time on the road at C&S Neptune, before the Cork side pulled away, winning convincingly in the end by 34 points (105-71). Nil Sabata (28) Richaud Gittens (21), Miles Washington (20) topped the scoring charts for the victors. Julius Brooks had 25 points for Bright DCU Saints, followed by Graham Brannelly (16) and Kevin Lacey (10).

Neptune's Colin O’Reilly said it was a sweet win after being dominated in the first periods. "Our depth gave us a lead and we held on in the second half. We will enjoy the Christmas break.”

THREE IN A ROW: Brunell's Kwanza Murray gets off the jumper, despite Alyssa Marie Velles's pressure.

In the women's Superleague, another Cork outfit, The Address UCC Glanmire, are on a roll, making it seven wins on the trot between league and cup, with an 89-71 win in Castleisland against St. Mary’s. This win sees them remain top of the MissQuote.ie Super League due to points difference, as Singleton SuperValue Brunell & WIT Waterford Wildcats sit on the same number of wins in the league.

Glanmire head coach, Mark Scannell reflected: “It was a very physical game of basketball but 48 fouls called was maddening. But it’s a tough gym and Castleisland were very good and credit to Liam (Culloty) and his team on their improvement. I’m delighted with my players and coaching staff, we’ve been struggling with injuries and to be where we are at Christmas, on this league run (of wins), on top, and into the Cup semi-final, is great for our club. We need to get ready now for Waterford on January 3rd. We’ll work hard over the holidays and see where it takes us.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats are level on points with The Address UCC Glanmire, after they beat DCU Mercy 62-48, a third successive loss for the defending Super League champions. Rachel Thomson (16), Stephanie O’Shea (15) and Jazz Walker (11) topped the scoring charts for WIT Waterford Wildcats

Singleton SuperValu Brunell made it three wins on the bounce too with a home win over IT Carlow keeping them level on 7-2 with Glanmire and Wildcats. Kwanza Murray led the charge for the home side, scoring 18 points, with teammates Shannon Ryan (16), Edel Thornton (14) & Katie Walsh (14) also making an impact.