Mona McSharry misses out on World Championship medal by 0.04 of a second in Irish record performance

“Fourth is gut-wrenching, but if you look at it the other way, I was fourth. That’s not horrendous. It’s definitely something to improve on.” 
Mona McSharry misses out on World Championship medal by 0.04 of a second in Irish record performance

Ireland’s Mona McSharry during the women’s 50m breaststroke final. Picture: INPHO/Andrea Staccioli

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 16:13

Olympic finalist Mona McSharry set her second Irish senior record of the meet when finishing fourth in the 50m breaststroke final at the 15th Fina World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. 

Taking place at the Etihad Arena, the Championships are World Swimming’s finale of 2021 and the culmination of the short course (25m pool) season. 

Sligo’s McSharry, based at the University of Tennessee in the US, set a new Irish senior record of 29.65 in the 50m breaststroke semi-final and bettered that in the final, clocking 29.59. She finished fourth, touched out of the medals by 0.04s, with Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko taking gold, Italy’s Benedetta Pilato in second, and Sweden’s Sophie Hansson finishing third.

McSharry said: “I can’t but be happy with a PB, and I progressed through the rounds, which is great to see of course. Fourth is gut-wrenching, but if you look at it the other way, I was fourth. That’s not horrendous. It’s definitely something to improve on and I do love racing the 50, it sets me up really well for the rest of the week, and I can’t dwell on it now. I just have to move on and do better later on. 

“Anyone of those eight could have touched the wall first. With any 50, that’s just the way it happens. Any little thing can go wrong. At Europeans, I managed to get a medal from lane eight. The three that got it today were just the best in the moment.” 

McSharry made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games this summer and became Ireland’s first Olympic swimming finalist in 25 years when advancing to the 100m breaststroke final. She will compete in that event at this competition on Monday, with the 100m individual medley on Saturday’s schedule for her, and the 200m breaststroke set to conclude her Championships on Tuesday. 

Also competing for Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Saturday are 400m medley silver medallist Ellen Walshe in the 50m butterfly and Calum Bain in the 50m freestyle. The heats session begins at 5:30am Irish time.

More in this section

Chiefs Chargers Football Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers in overtime thriller
Ciara Mageean 16/12/2021 Tragedy and injury hit Ciara Mageean like a train in 2021
Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing Mercedes boss hopes ‘sitting duck’ Lewis Hamilton will continue racing
#Swimming
<p>Lewis Hamilton will be sanctioned for missing the season-ending FIA gala (PA Wire)</p>

New FIA president: Lewis Hamilton set to face punishment for skipping gala

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up